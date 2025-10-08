Voice AI Infrastructure Markets 2025-2029: Growth Outlook for Virtual Assistants, Conversational AI & Chatbots, Voice Biometrics & Authentication, Real-Time Speech Translation and More

Dublin, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Voice AI Infrastructure Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The voice AI infrastructure market is projected to expand by USD 12.46 billion between 2024 and 2029, advancing at an impressive CAGR of 28% throughout the forecast period. This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis, including market size, forecasts, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis, incorporating insights from around 25 vendors.

The analysis provides the latest insights into the market environment, highlighting current trends and drivers. Among the primary driving forces are the ability to navigate complex data privacy concerns, the challenge of technical complexities, accuracy limitations, linguistic diversity, prohibitive computational costs, and rising environmental concerns.

The study highlights the proliferation of smart devices and the internet of things as significant growth drivers for the voice AI infrastructure market in the coming years. Advancements in AI, natural language processing, and generative models, alongside a corporate focus on operational efficiency and hyper-personalized customer experiences, are expected to generate substantial market demand.

The report leverages a blend of primary and secondary research inputs from industry participants to deliver extensive market size data, segmentation with regional insights, and vendor landscape details. It includes both historical and forecast data trends.

The voice AI infrastructure market is segmented as follows:

By Component:

Software

Hardware

Services

By Deployment:

Cloud-based

On-premises

Hybrid

By Application:

Virtual assistants

Conversational AI and chatbots

Voice biometrics and authentication

Real-time speech translation

Others

By Geographical Landscape:

APAC

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

South America

The report covers the following areas:

Voice AI Infrastructure Market sizing

Voice AI Infrastructure Market forecast

Voice AI Infrastructure Market industry analysis

The report's comprehensive vendor analysis aims to enhance clients' market positioning.

It includes in-depth assessments of leading market vendors, such as:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Alibaba Cloud

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Cerence Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Deepgram Inc.

Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories Inc.

Google LLC

iFLYTEK Co. Ltd.

Intel Corp.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

NVIDIA Corp.

OpenAI

Qualcomm Inc.

Rev AI

Sensory Inc.

SoundHound AI Inc.

Twilio Inc.

Uniphore Technologies Inc.

Additionally, it explores upcoming trends and challenges expected to affect market growth, allowing companies to strategize for future opportunities. The report synthesizes data from numerous sources through key parameter analyses such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions, presenting a detailed market overview.

