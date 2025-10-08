AI in the Pathology Market 2025-2029: The Shift Towards Integrated, End-to-End Workflow Platforms Present Lucrative Opportunities

Dublin, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Pathology Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The AI in pathology market is set to grow by USD 381.1 million between 2024 and 2029, with a notable CAGR of 17.6% predicted over the forecast period. This comprehensive report provided on this sector offers an in-depth market size analysis, future forecasts, and insights into prevailing trends and growth stimuli. Additionally, it includes a detailed vendor analysis encompassing around 25 key vendors.

The current market scenario is influenced by several crucial factors, including an escalating cancer burden, a systemic shortage of pathologists, and rapid technological advancements. Moreover, favorable regulatory frameworks and increased strategic investments and collaborations are fueling growth in this field.

One of the significant growth drivers over the next few years is the shift towards integrated, end-to-end workflow platforms. The transformation from diagnostic assistance to providing predictive and prognostic insights, along with an expanded scope into new pathological subspecialties and geographic regions, is poised to create substantial market demand.

The report's data and insights derive from both primary and secondary sources, including key industry participants, ensuring a robust and reliable foundation.

Market Segmentation:

By Component: Software, Scanners

Software, Scanners By Type: Convolutional neural networks, Recurrent neural networks, Generative adversarial networks, Conventional neural networks, Others

Convolutional neural networks, Recurrent neural networks, Generative adversarial networks, Conventional neural networks, Others By Application: Drug discovery, Disease diagnosis and prognosis, Clinical workflow, Training and education

Drug discovery, Disease diagnosis and prognosis, Clinical workflow, Training and education By Sector: Hospitals and reference laboratories, Pharmaceutical and biotech companies, Academic and research institutes

Hospitals and reference laboratories, Pharmaceutical and biotech companies, Academic and research institutes By Geographical Landscape: APAC, North America, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa

The Market Report Covers:

AI in Pathology Market sizing

AI in Pathology Market forecasting

AI in Pathology Market industry analysis

The report includes a thorough vendor analysis aimed at helping companies enhance their market positions. Notable vendors include 3DHISTECH Ltd., Agilent Technologies Inc., Aiforia Technologies PLC, Clarapath Inc., and more. The market analysis provides insights into upcoming trends and challenges, helping organizations strategize effectively and capitalize on future growth opportunities.

Through comprehensive study and synthesis of data from various credible sources, the report offers a detailed portrait of the industry. It evaluates essential parameters such as profit margins, pricing strategies, competition, and promotion strategies.

