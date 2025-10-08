AI in Video Surveillance Market to Grow by Over $10 Billion Over the Next 5 Years: Analysis of Lucrative Growth Prospects and Key Player Strategies

Dublin, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Video Surveillance Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The AI in video surveillance market is anticipated to experience substantial growth, projected to increase by USD 10.89 billion between 2024 and 2029, with a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.7% during this period. This comprehensive report offers a detailed analysis of the market, focusing on its size, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, while also providing an extensive vendor analysis covering about 25 key players.

The growing demand for enhanced public safety and security, coupled with rapid advancements in AI algorithms and processing technologies, are key drivers propelling market expansion. Additionally, the increasing need for business intelligence and operational efficiency beyond traditional security measures is fueling further growth.

The growth trajectory of the market is significantly influenced by the proliferation of edge AI computing, the emergence of proactive and generative AI analytics, and the integration with IoT ecosystems. These developments are expected to drive considerable market demand in the coming years.

The report segments the AI in video surveillance market as follows:

By Solution: Hardware Software Services

By Deployment: Cloud based On premises

By End-user: Government and public facilities Commercial Military and defense Residential

By Usage: Intrusion detection Facial recognition Traffic monitoring Crowd management

By Geographical Landscape: North America APAC Europe Middle East and Africa South America



Key areas covered in the report include:

Market sizing and forecasting

Industry analysis

The report conducts a thorough vendor analysis to assist clients in strengthening their market position, offering insights into leading vendors such as Axis Communications AB, Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH, BriefCam Ltd., Dahua Technology Co. Ltd., Genetec Inc., and more. It also discusses upcoming trends and challenges, providing companies with strategies to leverage future growth opportunities effectively.

Overall, the report synthesizes data from multiple sources, focusing on key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotional strategies. It identifies significant industry influencers, offering a reliable and comprehensive view of the market landscape through both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies.

