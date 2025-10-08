Jadoo IPTV Service Drops An Offer That Is Changing How We Watch TV



SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jadoo IPTV has introduced a new way for people to access television content from around the world. A new subscription model is now available that simplifies how viewers enjoy their favorite shows and channels. This plan is designed to provide more content for a single, straightforward price, moving away from the complex tiered packages common in home entertainment.

The new offer is called the JadooTV Freedom Pass. It is a single annual subscription that gives customers complete access to everything Jadoo IPTV provides. This includes all live TV channels, a large library of movies, and thousands of hours of on-demand shows. The idea is to remove different subscription levels and confusing packages. With the Freedom Pass, customers get one plan with all the content included. Viewers can watch programming in many languages, including Hindi, Punjabi, Bengali, and Urdu. This approach ends the confusion of choosing between basic and premium tiers. The Freedom Pass is available for one yearly payment, providing a lower overall cost.

The way people find and pay for entertainment is being simplified with this offer. This new model from Jadoo IPTV means families no longer need to worry about expensive channel add-ons or missing out on shows that are only available in a higher-priced package. Everything is included from the very start.

Roshan Mannan of Jadoo IPTV commented on the new direction. "People want direct access to their content. They are tired of complicated bills and confusing packages that hide the best channels behind extra fees. The goal was to create one simple pass that opens up the entire world of Jadoo IPTV entertainment for one price. It puts the viewer in control and makes the experience more enjoyable and less stressful."

This model is focused on accessibility and exploration. By making the full range of content available to every subscriber of the Freedom Pass, Jadoo IPTV in USA helps ensure that people can explore a wider variety of TV programmes. This includes news, sports, drama, and movies from different regions without ever hitting a paywall for specific popular channels.

The JadooTV Freedom Pass is available immediately. This offer is open to both new and current Jadoo IPTV customers. Existing customers who are on monthly plans have a simple preference in their account settings to switch to the new annual plan. New customers can select the Freedom Pass when they first sign up for the service. The process is designed to be easy, allowing anyone to start watching with the new all-access plan in just a few minutes. Full information and sign-up details can be found on the main Jadoo IPTV website.

About Jadoo IPTV

Jadoo IPTV is a consumer technology and entertainment company that provides live and on-demand television content to the USA diaspora. The service works over the internet and delivers a wide selection of programming through its set-top boxes and applications. Jadoo IPTV focuses on offering a large variety of channels from countries like India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Afghanistan. The content library includes news, sports, movies, and popular television series. The company's mission is to connect people with their culture through accessible and high-quality entertainment delivered directly to their homes.

Press Media

Name - Roshan Mannan

Business Name - Jaadoo IPTV

Website - https://jaadootv.com/

Email id - info@jaadootv.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Jadoo IPTV. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or business advice. All business and investment activities involve risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to perform their own due diligence and consult with a qualified advisor before making any financial decisions. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any inaccuracies, misrepresentations, or financial losses resulting from the use or reliance on the information in this press release. Speculate only with funds you can afford to lose. In the event of any legal claims or concerns regarding this article, we accept no liability or responsibility . Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained herein. Any complaints, copyright issues, or inquiries regarding this article should be directed to the content provider listed above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/278d85ea-1b19-4596-b529-ed34c13e7b58