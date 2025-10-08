AI Market Opportunities in the Insurance Industry 2025-2029: Analysis of Key Segments and Competition in the Booming AI Insurance Market

Dublin, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Insurance Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The AI in insurance market is poised for remarkable growth, with projections indicating an increase of USD 30.06 billion from 2024 to 2029, culminating in a robust CAGR of 35.1%. This dynamic expansion reflects a comprehensive analysis that considers market size, forecasts, emerging trends, growth catalysts, and challenges, alongside a detailed vendor assessment involving approximately 25 vendors.

The current market landscape is characterized by a drive towards enhanced operational efficiency and cost reductions. Additionally, there is an upsurge in consumer expectations for tailored and digital experiences, fueled by significant advancements in AI technology and enhanced data availability.

Key growth drivers include the proliferation of generative AI beyond conversational interfaces, the transition from reactive to proactive risk prevention strategies, and the emergence of embedded AI and integrated ecosystems. These innovations are anticipated to elevate market demand considerably in the coming years.

Market Segments Highlighted:

By Deployment:

Cloud

On-premises

Hybrid

By Technology:

Machine learning

Natural language processing

Computer vision

Deep learning

Others

By Application:

Claims processing and automation

Fraud detection and prevention

Underwriting and risk assessment

Customer service

Others

By Geographical Landscape:

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

Report Coverage:

AI In Insurance Market sizing

AI In Insurance Market forecast

AI In Insurance Market industry analysis

The report delivers an extensive vendor analysis aimed at enhancing client market positioning.

It offers insights into leading vendors such as:

Athenium Analytics LLC

Coalition Inc.

DeepOpinion GmbH

Earnix Ltd.

Straight Up Insurance Services LLC

Federato Technologies Inc.

Gradient AI Corp.

International Business Machines Corp.

Kenyt Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Lemonade Inc.

Maxar Technologies Inc.

Nayya Health Inc.

Nirvana Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Planck Resolution Ltd.

Shift Technology

Sprout.ai Ltd.

SVM Ventures LLC

Tractable Ltd.

V7 Ltd.

Tellius Inc.

By examining key parameters like profitability, pricing, competition, and promotional strategies, the report provides a holistic market picture. It draws upon reliable data that emerges from extensive primary and secondary research, presenting a complete competitive landscape. The vendor selection methodology and analysis combine qualitative and quantitative approaches, ensuring precise market growth forecasts.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g18tm2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.