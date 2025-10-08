Taj IPTV Service Provider Has A Limited Offer For The First 1000 US Customers



NEW YORK, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taaj IPTV announces a special deal for new customers in the United States. The first 1000 people who sign up will get three months of premium streaming service for the price of one month. This offer starts today and runs until all 1000 spots fill up.

Priya Sharma, spokesperson for Taj IPTV, explained what makes this offer special. "American viewers want more choices when it comes to entertainment. They're tired of paying high prices for cable packages that include channels they never watch. Taaj IPTV gives customers exactly what they want. Live TV, movies, sports, and shows from around the world, all in one place."

The limited offer includes access to over 5,000+ live channels from 30 different countries. Customers can watch on up to five devices at the same time. The service works on smart TVs, phones, tablets, computers, and streaming boxes. There's no contract to sign and no equipment to install.

Sports fans get every major league and tournament. Movie lovers find the latest releases plus thousands of classics. Families can set up parental controls and create separate profiles for kids. The Taj IPTV service provider includes channels in English, Spanish, Arabic, Hindi, and 12 other languages.

Streaming costs keep going up. Most services raised prices this year. Some increased rates twice. Taj IPTV decided to go the opposite direction. Instead of raising prices, the company created this special offer to help more families afford quality entertainment.

Sharma shared some numbers that explain the timing. "The average American household spends $120 per month on streaming services. That's more than most people pay for internet. Taaj IPTV costs less than a single subscription to other services, but provides much more content."

Setting up Taj IPTV takes about five minutes. Customers download the app, create an account, and start watching. No technician visits needed. No long wait times. The service includes 24 hour customer support through chat and phone.

People interested in the offer should act fast. Half the spots filled up in similar promotions Taaj IPTV ran in Canada and Europe. Once 1000 customers sign up, regular pricing returns.

The service needs internet speed of at least 10 Mbps for HD streaming. Most US homes already have fast enough internet. Customers can test their connection speed for free on the Taj IPTV website before signing up.

About Taaj IPTV

Taaj IPTV started operations in 2019 as an alternative to traditional cable and satellite TV. The company serves customers in 15 countries across North America, Europe, and Asia. The service focuses on providing international content that mainstream providers often ignore. Taaj IPTV maintains servers in multiple locations to ensure smooth streaming without buffering. Customer data stays encrypted and private. Taj IPTV earned recognition from streaming industry publications for reliability and content variety. The platform continues expanding its channel lineup based on customer requests and viewing patterns.

Company Name - Taaj IPTV

Website - https://taajiptv.com/

Contact Person - Sapna

Contact Number - 315-856-9032

Email id - info@taajiptv.com

