Nayax and ChargeSmart EV Strategically Partner to Deliver Advanced Omnichannel Payment Solutions for U.S. EV Drivers

HERZLIYA, Israel, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nayax Ltd. (Nasdaq: NYAX; TASE: NYAX), a global commerce enablement and payments platform designed to help merchants scale their business by simplifying payments and maximizing loyalty, today announced a strategic partnership with ChargeSmart EV (ChargeSmart), one of the fastest-growing EV charging networks in the United States, to support its continued nationwide expansion.

As part of the partnership, ChargeSmart has named Nayax as its preferred cashless payments provider, signing a long-term agreement to expand the deployment of Nayax VPOS Touch card readers, with the expectation to launch thousands of new DC fast chargers over the coming years. To further enhance its user experience, ChargeSmart will adopt and transition to Nayax’se Commerce SDK payment solution, a new product line for EV Charging which will be officially launched in the United States in the coming weeks, for its mobile application, creating a truly omnichannel payment experience that unifies in-app and on-site transactions within a single Nayax platform. This integration eliminates the need for multiple payment providers, enhancing reliability, simplifying operations, and delivering a seamless, consistent experience for both drivers and operators.

“Our collaboration with ChargeSmart EV reinforces Nayax’s strategy of being a payment solution leader for EV charging stations,” said Aaron Greenberg, Chief Strategy Officer, Nayax. “With our proven reliability, multi-payment flexibility, and best-in-class uptime, we’re proud to power a network that shares our vision for a comprehensive, reliable payment solution and customer experience in the EV charging market.”

“This partnership with Nayax represents a major step forward for ChargeSmart,” said Christian Spenziero, Managing Member of ChargeSmart. “Nayax’s omnichannel payment technology provides the reliability and flexibility we need to scale our network across the U.S., while giving drivers a seamless and consistent payment experience, whether at the charger or through our app.”

Through this agreement, Nayax and ChargeSmart aim to strengthen the accessibility and convenience of public and commercial EV charging infrastructure across the United States, bringing smarter, connected, and more user-friendly solutions to the fast-growing U.S. EV ecosystem.

About Nayax

Nayax is a global commerce enablement, payments, and loyalty platform designed to help merchants scale their business. Nayax offers a complete solution including localized cashless payment acceptance, management suite, and loyalty tools, enabling merchants to conduct commerce anywhere, at any time. With foundations and global leadership in serving unattended retail, Nayax has transformed into a comprehensive solution focused on our customers’ growth across multiple channels. As of June 30, 2025, Nayax has 12 global offices, approximately 1,200 employees, connections to more than 80 merchant acquirers and payment method integrations, and is globally recognized as a payment facilitator. Nayax’s mission is to improve our customers’ revenue potential and operational efficiency — effectively and simply. For more information, please visit www.nayax.com.

About ChargeSmart EV

ChargeSmart EV is a turnkey provider of electric vehicle charging solutions, dedicated to advancing sustainable transportation through smart, reliable, and accessible charging technology. Serving commercial properties, municipalities, hospitality groups, and multifamily developments, ChargeSmart EV delivers end-to-end solutions—from design and permitting to installation and activation—helping clients build profitable, future-ready EV charging programs. For more information, visit www.chargesmartev.com.

