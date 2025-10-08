AI in Marketing Industry Report 2025-2030: Adaptive Solutions are Transforming Digital Touchpoints and Scaling Personalized Content Delivery

Dublin, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Marketing Market - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Artificial intelligence is fundamentally altering the marketing landscape, empowering organizations to deliver personalized engagement, analyze customer data with precision, and streamline operations. As AI-driven solutions progress, they offer marketing leaders new opportunities to optimize strategies, ensure compliance, and drive customer-centric growth.

Market Snapshot: AI in Marketing

The AI in marketing market is growing as enterprises increasingly integrate advanced machine learning and automation technologies into customer engagement and campaign management. Adoption is fueled by greater processing capabilities, proliferation of data sources, and the need for efficient, scalable personalization.

Organizations are responding by evolving their marketing workflows, deploying predictive analytics, and automating customer interactions to meet heightened consumer expectations and regulatory standards. The convergence of analytics, real-time personalization, and chat-driven solutions continues to shape a highly dynamic environment for both solution providers and end-users.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Solution Types: Analytics platforms (descriptive, predictive, prescriptive), campaign management tools, chatbots (text-based, visual, voice), personalization engines, recommendation engines.

Analytics platforms (descriptive, predictive, prescriptive), campaign management tools, chatbots (text-based, visual, voice), personalization engines, recommendation engines. Deployment Modes: Cloud (private, public), hybrid, on-premises implementations (licensed, owned software).

Cloud (private, public), hybrid, on-premises implementations (licensed, owned software). Organization Sizes: Large enterprises (multinational, regional) and small to medium enterprises (including micro and small businesses).

Large enterprises (multinational, regional) and small to medium enterprises (including micro and small businesses). Industry Verticals: BFSI, healthcare, IT & telecom, retail, each facing unique regulatory and operational challenges.

BFSI, healthcare, IT & telecom, retail, each facing unique regulatory and operational challenges. Geographies: Americas (including United States regions), Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific (with detailed country-level coverage).

Segment relevance is strong; for example, highly regulated sectors such as BFSI and healthcare prioritize AI solutions with built-in compliance, while retail and telecom favor applications that drive loyalty and experiential marketing. The segmentation also reflects varied deployment maturity, with cloud adoption prevalent among innovators and on-premises favored where data sovereignty is paramount.

Key Takeaways for Senior Decision-Makers

AI's evolution from static analytics to real-time decision engines enables marketers to move from intuition-based segmentation to actionable personalization based on continuous data streams.

Adaptive solutions, such as deep learning-powered recommendation engines and maturing chatbot interfaces, are transforming digital touchpoints and scaling personalized content delivery.

Organizational success in AI marketing hinges on integrating cross-functional teams-data scientists, creatives, and business leaders-to drive ongoing model refinement and agile execution.

Deployment choices reflect an ongoing trade-off: cloud models support rapid iteration and scalability, while on-premises and hybrid options address compliance and control requirements. Modular adoption patterns are particularly relevant for SMEs.

AI adoption strategies must accommodate regional market nuances, with EMEA organizations navigating stringent privacy laws, Americas leveraging robust digital infrastructure, and Asia Pacific advancing mobile-driven, localized automation.

Tariff Impact: 2025 United States Adjustments

Forthcoming U.S. tariff adjustments will impact imported AI-related hardware and software integral to marketing ecosystems. Higher duties on infrastructure components may increase capital costs, particularly for on-premises and hybrid solutions. Software providers could see shifts in licensing and support terms, prompting a reassessment of global supply chains.

Cloud providers relying on external hardware sources may face margin pressures, potentially influencing service fees. Organizations are advised to revise procurement contracts, diversify supplier bases, and adopt flexible deployment models to maintain agility and cost control in response to the changing trade environment.

Research Methodology & Data Sources

This analysis uses a mixed-methods approach, combining in-depth executive interviews and quantitative surveys with secondary research from industry journals and financial reports. The study includes peer review and data triangulation to ensure validity and reliability of key findings.

Why This Report Matters

Enables decision-makers to benchmark AI-driven marketing capabilities and align deployment with organizational and regulatory requirements.

Supports strategic procurement and risk management in anticipation of market shifts, such as tariff impacts and evolving consumer expectations.

Equips leaders with actionable insights for targeted growth, regional innovation, and enhanced customer experience through advanced marketing technologies.

1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Sizing & Forecasting



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Integration of generative AI platforms to automate personalized email marketing sequences at scale

5.2. Adoption of AI-driven predictive analytics for optimizing customer lifetime value across channels

5.3. Deployment of conversational AI chatbots with sentiment analysis for real-time customer support

5.4. Implementation of AI-powered bid optimization in programmatic advertising to maximize ROI

5.5. Utilization of natural language generation to create dynamic product descriptions and ad copy

5.6. Application of deep learning to analyze customer feedback and automate brand sentiment monitoring

5.7. Leveraging machine learning to segment audiences based on psychographic and behavioral data

5.8. Incorporation of voice search optimization powered by advanced speech recognition AI models



6. Market Insights

6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.2. PESTLE Analysis



7. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025



8. AI in Marketing Market, by Solution Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Analytics Platforms

8.2.1. Descriptive Analytics

8.2.2. Predictive Analytics

8.2.2.1. Machine Learning Analytics

8.2.2.2. Statistical Modeling

8.2.3. Prescriptive Analytics

8.3. Campaign Management Tools

8.4. Chatbots

8.4.1. Text Based Chatbots

8.4.2. Visual Chatbots

8.4.3. Voice Based Chatbots

8.5. Personalization Engines

8.6. Recommendation Engines



9. AI in Marketing Market, by Deployment Mode

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Cloud

9.2.1. Private Cloud

9.2.2. Public Cloud

9.3. Hybrid

9.4. On Premises

9.4.1. Licensed Software

9.4.2. Owned Software



10. AI in Marketing Market, by Organization Size

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Large Enterprises

10.2.1. MNC

10.2.2. Regional Enterprises

10.3. Small and Medium Enterprises

10.3.1. Medium Enterprises

10.3.2. Micro Enterprises

10.3.3. Small Enterprises



11. AI in Marketing Market, by Industry Vertical

11.1. Introduction

11.2. BFSI

11.3. Healthcare

11.4. IT Telecom

11.5. Retail



12. Americas AI in Marketing Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. United States

12.3. Canada

12.4. Mexico

12.5. Brazil

12.6. Argentina



13. Europe, Middle East & Africa AI in Marketing Market

13.1. Introduction

13.2. United Kingdom

13.3. Germany

13.4. France

13.5. Russia

13.6. Italy

13.7. Spain

13.8. United Arab Emirates

13.9. Saudi Arabia

13.10. South Africa

13.11. Denmark

13.12. Netherlands

13.13. Qatar

13.14. Finland

13.15. Sweden

13.16. Nigeria

13.17. Egypt

13.18. Turkey

13.19. Israel

13.20. Norway

13.21. Poland

13.22. Switzerland



14. Asia-Pacific AI in Marketing Market

14.1. Introduction

14.2. China

14.3. India

14.4. Japan

14.5. Australia

14.6. South Korea

14.7. Indonesia

14.8. Thailand

14.9. Philippines

14.10. Malaysia

14.11. Singapore

14.12. Vietnam

14.13. Taiwan



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024

15.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024

15.3. Competitive Analysis



