AI in Epidemiology Market 2025-2029: Insights Into Profit, Pricing, Competition, and Promotions

The AI in epidemiology market is projected to experience significant growth, with an expected increase of USD 956.6 million from 2024 to 2029, driven by a robust CAGR of 25.7%. This comprehensive report delves into detailed market analysis, including market size, growth trends, driving forces, challenges, and vendor analysis encompassing approximately 25 key vendors.

Analyses reveal that the surge in big data, combined with the necessity for advanced analytics and predictive modeling, is driving the market forward. Real-time surveillance for outbreaks, coupled with rapid advancements in AI algorithms and computational infrastructure, are pivotal growth factors influencing the current market landscape.

This study highlights the convergence of big data and advanced computational power as a driving force for AI in epidemiology market growth. The increasing necessity for predictive surveillance amidst global health threats and the surge of strategic investments and cross-sector collaborations are expected to significantly bolster market demand.

The AI in epidemiology market is segmented as follows:

By Deployment: Cloud-based Web-based

By Application: Infection prediction and forecasting Disease and syndromic surveillance

By End-user: Pharma and Biotech companies Research labs Government and state agencies Healthcare providers

By Geographical Landscape: North America Europe APAC South America Middle East and Africa



The report covers key areas, including:

AI In Epidemiology Market sizing

AI In Epidemiology Market forecast

AI In Epidemiology Market industry analysis

A comprehensive vendor analysis is provided to aid clients in bolstering their market position.

The report includes detailed assessments of notable vendors such as:

AIME Healthcare

Alphabet Inc.

Bayer AG

Cardiolyse

Cerner Corp.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

eClinicalWorks LLC

Epic Systems Corp.

Intel Corp.

Komodo Health Inc.

Medical Information Technology Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Orion Health

Predixion Software

Saama Technologies Inc.

SAS Institute Inc.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Insights into upcoming trends and challenges are delineated to empower companies in leveraging growth opportunities strategically. Overall, the report paints a nuanced picture of the industry through the synthesis and summation of data gathered from various sources. By evaluating key indicators such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions, it identifies major industry influencers, offering reliable and extensive insights drawn from qualitative and quantitative research to accurately forecast market growth.

