Predictive AI in the Stock Market 2025-2029: Growth Trends and Revenue Outlook for Algorithmic Trading, Portfolio Management, Risk Management, Sentiment Analysis, and Other Applications

The predictive AI in stock market industry is poised for significant growth, expected to expand by USD 1.63 billion from 2024 to 2029, with a robust CAGR of 21.8% throughout this period. This expansion is driven by an increasing synergy between alternative data sources, rapid advancements in AI methodologies, and the accessibility of high-performance computing through cloud technologies.

An important growth factor identified is the integration of generative AI and large language models for qualitative alpha generation. Coupled with the shift towards innovative AI models and the expansion of predictive analytics via Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) and low-code platforms, these elements are set to enhance market demand.

This comprehensive market report offers an insightful analysis of the current dynamics, latest trends, and key drivers within the market landscape. The study combines primary and secondary data inputs from key industry figures, delivering an encompassing view of market size, segmentation, and vendor dynamics. The report integrates both historical and forecast data, presenting a detailed analysis across different segments and geographies.

Market Segmentation Overview

By Component:

Solution

Services

By Application:

Algorithmic trading

Portfolio management

Risk management

Sentiment analysis

Others

By End-user:

Institutional investors

Retail investors

Others

By Geographical Landscape:

North America

APAC

Europe

Middle East and Africa

South America

Key Areas Covered:

Market sizing

Market forecast

Industry analysis

The report contains a meticulous vendor analysis intended to elevate clients' market positioning. It includes an in-depth evaluation of major predictive AI vendors, such as AlpacaDB Inc., Alphabet Inc., Alteryx Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., and others. The study also delves into emerging challenges and trends that will shape market growth, empowering companies to strategize effectively and capitalize on growth opportunities.

Through a detailed synthesis and summation of data gleaned from multiple sources, the report crafts a vivid market portrayal, grounded in key parameters like profit margins, competitive dynamics, and promotional strategies.

