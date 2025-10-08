Growth Outlook for Agentic AI in the Energy Market 2025-2029 - Emergence of Autonomous Grid Operations Fuels AI-Driven Energy Market Expansion

Key opportunities in the agentic AI energy market include grid modernization driven by AI, IoT integration, and data analytics. Growth is propelled by the rise in autonomous grid operations and demand for operational efficiency, with significant prospects in predictive maintenance, grid management, and energy orchestration.

Dublin, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agentic AI in Energy Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The agentic AI in energy market is set to surge, anticipating growth of USD 1.56 billion from 2024 to 2029, with a remarkable CAGR of 34.9%. This robust expansion is comprehensively analyzed in a market report that examines market size, forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges. The vendor landscape analysis covers 25 prominent vendors, providing an important resource for understanding market dynamics.

The market's progression is attributed to factors such as the pressing need for grid modernization and resilience, the explosion of IoT devices and advanced data analytics, and increasing demands for operational efficiency and cost reduction.

Key growth influences include the rise of autonomous grid operations and proactive maintenance agents. The market is also expected to benefit from hyper-personalized energy orchestration, proactive demand-side management, and the increasing penetration of autonomous agents in high-frequency energy trading and optimization.

Market Segmentation:

  • By Deployment:
    • Cloud-based
    • On-premises
    • Hybrid
  • By Type:
    • Predictive-maintenance agents
    • Grid-management AI
    • Demand-response AI
    • Others
  • By Application:
    • Power generation
    • T&D control rooms
    • Renewable integration
    • Others
  • By Geographical Landscape:
    • North America
    • Europe
    • APAC
    • South America
    • Middle East and Africa

Areas Covered:

  • Agentic AI in Energy Market sizing
  • Agentic AI in Energy Market forecast
  • Agentic AI in Energy Market industry analysis

The report offers a detailed vendor analysis to help clients improve their market standing, featuring insights on leading companies such:

  • ABB Ltd.
  • Accenture PLC
  • Amazon Web Services Inc.
  • BP Plc
  • C3.ai Inc.
  • Duke Energy Corp.
  • Enel Spa
  • Google LLC
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • International Business Machines Corp.
  • Itron Inc.
  • Microsoft Corp.
  • National Grid plc
  • Schneider Electric SE
  • Shell plc
  • Siemens AG
  • TotalEnergies SE
  • Uptake Technologies Inc.
  • Xcel Energy Inc.

The analysis includes information on forthcoming trends and challenges to help businesses strategize for future opportunities.

The report delivers an in-depth analysis, drawing from multiple data sources to synthesize key market parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. With a comprehensive competitive landscape and vendor selection methodology, businesses can leverage the presented insights to strategize for substantial growth.

