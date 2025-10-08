AI in RPA (Robotic Process Automation) Market 2025-2029: Key Insights for Customer Service Automation, Finance & Accounting, IT & Infrastructure Management, Human Resources, and Other Applications

Dublin, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in RPA Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global AI in RPA (Robotic Process Automation) market is poised for significant growth, projected to increase by USD 14.28 billion between 2024 and 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33%. This detailed report offers an extensive market evaluation, covering market size, forecast, trends, growth catalysts, and challenges, alongside a comprehensive vendor analysis involving approximately 25 key players.

The report provides current insights into the market environment, recent trends, and driving forces. Key growth drivers include the widespread adoption of generative AI, the democratization of automation, the strategic need for hyperautomation, and complete process orchestration, as well as a rising demand for improved operational efficiency and cost savings.

The emergence of agentic automation and autonomous AI agents is identified as a major growth factor for the coming years. Additionally, the hyper-convergence of automation, AI, and process intelligence on unified platforms, alongside the democratization of automation via generative AI and natural language interfaces, is expected to drive substantial market demand.

The AI in RPA market segmentation includes:

By Deployment:

On-premises

Cloud-based

By Application:

Customer service automation

Finance and accounting

IT and infrastructure management

Human resources

Others

By End-user:

BFSI

Telecom and IT

Healthcare and life sciences

Retail and E-commerce

Others

By Geographical Landscape:

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key areas covered in the AI in RPA market report include:

AI In RPA Market sizing

AI In RPA Market forecast

AI In RPA Market industry analysis

The vendor analysis within the report is crafted to enhance client performance in the market, featuring detailed insights on prominent market players such as:

AntWorks

Appian Corp.

Automation Anywhere Inc.

Blue Prism Ltd.

EdgeVerve Systems Ltd.

Infosys Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

Kofax Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

MuleSoft

NICE Ltd.

Pegasystems Inc.

Tailent

UiPath Inc.

Uniphore Technologies Inc.

Verint Systems Inc.

Wipro Ltd.

WorkFusion Inc.

The report also details upcoming trends and challenges impacting market growth, aiding companies in strategic planning to capitalize on emerging opportunities.

Through a synthesis of data from varied sources, the report constructs a nuanced depiction of the market, examining key parameters such as profit margins, pricing strategies, competitive dynamics, and promotional activities. The analysis is rooted in substantial primary and secondary research, offering a comprehensive competitive landscape and vendor selection methodology, ensuring precise market growth projections through both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies.

