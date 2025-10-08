Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle Market Report 2025-2035 | Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle Market Forecasted to Hit $25.9 Billion by 2035 Amid Sustainability Push

Dublin, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035: Distribution by Type of Fuel, Type of Vehicle, End-User, Type of Distribution Channel and Geographical Regions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive natural gas vehicle market size is estimated to grow from USD 13.52 billion in 2025, to USD 25.88 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 6.08% during the forecast period, till 2035.

In 2024, India witnessed a significant rise in the adoption of CNG vehicles, with sales increasing by 33% compared to the previous year. The growth of the global automotive natural gas market can be attributed to several factors, one of which is its lower emissions and reduced carbon footprints, making it a good choice for environmentally conscious consumers and businesses. Similar to green ammonia, natural gas has also established itself as a key alternative fuel.

Moreover, it provides a smaller carbon footprint in comparison to conventional gasoline or diesel vehicles, making it an appealing option for cutting greenhouse gas emissions and complying with stricter environmental standards. It is important to emphasize that advancements in natural gas vehicle technology, such as enhanced engine efficiency and extended range, make them more attractive.

The automotive natural gas vehicle sector is in a state of constant transformation, propelled by innovation and technological progress. This transition has contributed to the development of natural gas as a more efficient and high-performance fuel for vehicles. Additionally, some of the technological breakthroughs include the adoption of advanced turbocharging, direct injection systems, and electronic engine management systems. Another significant advancement is the global move towards cleaner energy sources, resulting in a wider acceptance of compressed natural gas (CNG) due to its lower carbon footprint and economic viability.

Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle Market: Research Coverage

The report on the automotive natural gas vehicle market features insights on various sections, including:

Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis: An in-depth analysis of the automotive natural gas vehicle market, focusing on key market segments, including type of fire protection

system, type of fuel, type of vehicle, end-user, type of distribution channel, and geographical regions.

An in-depth analysis of the automotive natural gas vehicle market, focusing on key market segments, including type of fire protection system, type of fuel, type of vehicle, end-user, type of distribution channel, and geographical regions. Competitive Landscape: A comprehensive analysis of the companies engaged in the automotive natural gas vehicle market, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters and ownership structure.

A comprehensive analysis of the companies engaged in the automotive natural gas vehicle market, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters and ownership structure. Company Profiles: Elaborate profiles of prominent players engaged in the automotive natural gas vehicle market, providing details on location of headquarters, company size, company mission, company footprint, management team, contact details, financial information, operating business segments, automotive natural gas vehicle portfolio, moat analysis, recent developments, and an informed future outlook.

Elaborate profiles of prominent players engaged in the automotive natural gas vehicle market, providing details on location of headquarters, company size, company mission, company footprint, management team, contact details, financial information, operating business segments, automotive natural gas vehicle portfolio, moat analysis, recent developments, and an informed future outlook. Recent Developments: An overview of the recent developments made in the automotive natural gas vehicle market, along with analysis based on relevant parameters, including year of initiative, type of initiative, geographical distribution and most active players.

An overview of the recent developments made in the automotive natural gas vehicle market, along with analysis based on relevant parameters, including year of initiative, type of initiative, geographical distribution and most active players. Porter's Five Forces Analysis : An analysis of five competitive forces prevailing in the automotive natural gas vehicle market, including threats of new entrants, bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, threats of substitute products and rivalry among existing competitors.

: An analysis of five competitive forces prevailing in the automotive natural gas vehicle market, including threats of new entrants, bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, threats of substitute products and rivalry among existing competitors. SWOT Analysis: An insightful SWOT framework, highlighting the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats in the domain. Additionally, it provides Harvey ball analysis, highlighting the relative impact of each SWOT parameter.

Key Players in Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle Market Profiled in the Report Include

AB Volvo

Beiqi Foton Motor

BMW

CNH Industrial

Cummins

Daimler

Dongfeng Motors

Ford Motors

Honda Motors

Mercedes-Benz

Mitsubishi Motors

Navistar International

Nissan Motors

Quantum Fuel Systems

Shaanxi Automobile

Tata Motors

Toyota Motor

Volkswagen

Westport Fuel Systems

Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle Market: Key Segments

Market Share by Type of Fuel

Based on the type of fuel, the global automotive natural gas vehicle market is segmented into compressed natural gas and liquefied natural gas. According to estimates, currently, compressed natural gas segment captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to its benefits, such as lower fuel expenses, decreased emissions, and its compatibility with existing infrastructure.

However, the liquefied natural gas segment is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing demand for cleaner and more efficient fuel alternatives, spurred by strict environmental regulations and a worldwide shift toward sustainability, which is driving the uptake of LNG vehicles.

Market Share by Type of Vehicle

Based on type of vehicle, the automotive natural gas vehicle market is segmented into heavy-duty vehicles, light-duty vehicles and medium-duty vehicles. According to estimates, currently, light-duty vehicles segment captures the majority share of the market. Further, this segment is anticipated to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the appeal of cost savings and the environmental advantages of utilizing compressed natural gas (CNG) for individual consumers and small businesses. Additionally, the infrastructure for CNG refueling is more developed in regions where light-duty vehicles are commonly used.

Market Share by End-User

Based on end-users, the automotive natural gas vehicle market is segmented into automotive and transportation, construction, electrical & electronics, packaging and others. According to estimates, currently, automotive and transportation segment captures the majority share of the market. Further, this segment is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the strong demand for natural gas vehicles, such as buses and trucks, primarily due to their role as a cleaner alternative fuel and their cost advantages over conventional fuels.

Market Share by Type of Distribution Channel

Based on type of distribution channel, the automotive natural gas vehicle market is segmented into direct sales, distributor and retailer.. According to estimates, currently,distributor segment captures the majority share of the market. Moreover, this segment is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is primarily due to their capability to effectively manage the supply chain and engage a broader customer audience, as well as their well-established networks that facilitate connections between manufacturers, retailers, and end-users.

Market Share by Geographical Regions

Based on geographical regions, the automotive natural gas vehicle market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East and North Africa, and Rest of the World. According to estimates, currently, Asia captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to several factors, including vast number of vehicles, rising environmental concerns, and favorable government policies aimed at decreasing reliance on imported oil and enhancing air quality, especially in developing nations like China and India.

However, the market in North America is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, driven by increasing consumer awareness and a transition toward sustainable fuel sources.

