Freshworks to Announce Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on November 5, 2025

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) will announce its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025 following the close of market on Wednesday, November 5, 2025. Freshworks will host a live audio webcast beginning at 2:00 p.m Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time that same day to discuss the company’s financial results and business highlights.

Event: Freshworks Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Date: Wednesday, November 5, 2025

Time: 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET

Audio webcast: https://ir.freshworks.com

A webcast replay will be accessible from the Freshworks investor relations website at https://ir.freshworks.com . The press release will be accessible from the Freshworks investor relations website prior to the commencement of the event.

About Freshworks Inc.

Freshworks Inc. builds uncomplicated service software that delivers exceptional customer and employee experiences. Our enterprise-grade solutions are powerful, yet easy to use, and quick to deliver results. Our people-first approach to AI eliminates friction, making employees more effective and organizations more productive. Over 74,000 companies, including Bridgestone, New Balance, Nucor, S&P Global, and Sony Music, trust Freshworks’ customer experience (CX) and employee experience (EX) software to fuel customer loyalty and service efficiency. For the latest company news and customer stories, visit www.freshworks.com and follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , and X .

Investor Relations Contact:

Brian Lan

IR@freshworks.com

Media Relations Contact:

Jayne Gonzalez

PR@freshworks.com