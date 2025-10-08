Starton Therapeutics to Share Innovative Lenalidomide Delivery Technology on Labroots Webinar Sponsored by Primetech Corporation

PARAMUS, N.J., Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starton Therapeutics Inc. (“Starton”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company transforming standard-of-care therapies with proprietary continuous delivery technologies, announced today that its Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Jamie Oliver, Pharm.D., will present in an upcoming Labroots webinar sponsored by Primetech Corporation on October 29, 2025, at 7:00 AM PDT / 10:00 AM EDT / 11:00 PM JST.

The webinar, titled “Development of a Low-Dose Percutaneous Delivery System for Lenalidomide in Hematologic Malignancies — The Journey from Idea to Impact,” will provide a detailed look at Starton’s innovative approach to continuous, low-dose percutaneous delivery of lenalidomide. Using Primetech’s iPRECIO® programmable pumps, Starton’s team was able to optimize pharmacokinetics, reduce toxicities, and improve translational relevance from preclinical studies to early clinical development.

Scientific rationale for continuous, low-dose lenalidomide delivery

Preclinical modeling and translational strategies

Pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic optimization

Lessons learned from concept to early clinical development

Abstract

This presentation explores the scientific rationale, preclinical validation, and early clinical translation of STAR-LLD—a novel, continuous low-dose percutaneous lenalidomide delivery system for hematologic malignancies, with a focus on multiple myeloma (MM). Conventional oral lenalidomide regimens are constrained by rapid drug clearance, high peak plasma concentrations, and dose-limiting hematologic toxicities. STAR-LLD leverages subcutaneous infusion technology to maintain plasma concentrations above the minimum effective threshold for immune activation (≥0.04–0.1 µM/L), targeting sustained Ikaros/Aiolos protein degradation and optimal immunomodulatory activity.

Key preclinical studies in murine xenograft MM models demonstrated that continuous subcutaneous lenalidomide at 144 µg/day achieved superior tumor control (81% reduction in tumor volume) and prolonged time to treatment failure compared to standard daily bolus dosing, with no dose-limiting toxicities or significant hematologic suppression. Chronic dosing in healthy mice confirmed the absence of neutropenia, thrombocytopenia, or local tissue toxicity, supporting a favorable safety profile. Phase 1 clinical data in relapsed/refractory MM patients revealed that continuous subcutaneous STAR-LLD at 400 µg/h (9.6 mg/day) achieved >92% bioavailability, stable plasma concentrations above the biologically active range, and a >90% reduction in Cmax and ~57% lower AUC versus oral dosing. Notably, no Grade 3–4 hematologic toxicities were observed, and all patients achieved an objective response (1 CR, 5 PR), suggesting an improved therapeutic index and reduced risk of treatment-limiting cytopenia’s.

Learning Objectives:

Understand the rationale and scientific basis for continuous low-dose lenalidomide delivery in hematologic malignancies, including the pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic advantages over conventional oral dosing.

Evaluate preclinical and early clinical data supporting the efficacy and safety of STAR-LLD and recognize the implications for patient outcomes and future therapeutic strategies.

Identify the translational steps and regulatory considerations involved in advancing STAR-LLD from preclinical models to Phase 2 clinical trials.

This session is ideal for clinicians, researchers, and industry professionals interested in drug delivery innovation, myeloma therapeutics, and translational oncology.

About STAR-LLD

STAR-LLD is a continuous delivery lenalidomide (LLD) in development to expand and replace the standard-of-care for the most common blood cancers, multiple myeloma (MM), and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). A preclinical proof-of-concept study for subcutaneous STAR-LLD demonstrated that MM tumors caused by human myeloma cells grew 25-fold if untreated, five-fold when treated with daily lenalidomide, and shrank by 80% with STAR-LLD over a single 28-day cycle. The study also showed a 100% overall response rate (ORR) using continuous delivery LLD with 20% of animals in this cohort tumor-free after 100 days; by contrast, there was a 0% ORR in animals treated with a 70% higher dose of lenalidomide given in single daily doses. In addition, a Phase 1b clinical study of six relapsed/refractory MM patients resulted in all patients that received STAR-LLD achieving an objective response (1 CR and 5 PRs); no patients experienced drug-related anemia, neutropenia, leukopenia, or thrombocytopenia greater than grade 2 in up to 12 cycles of therapy. The Phase 1b clinical study concluded that continuous delivery of low dose lenalidomide (STAR-LLD) provides meaningful efficacy and improved tolerability with no grade > 2 drug-related hematologic toxicity.

About Starton Therapeutics

Starton Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology platform company focused on transforming standard-of-care therapies with proprietary continuous delivery technology, so people with cancer live better, for longer. Starton’s proprietary technology is intended to increase the efficacy of approved drugs, make them more tolerable, and expand their potential use. To learn more, visit www.startontx.com.

