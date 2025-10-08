Ninepoint Partners Expands ETF Platform with ETF Series Launch of Ninepoint Mining Evolution Fund on the TSX

TORONTO, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ninepoint Partners LP, one of Canada’s leading independent investment managers, is pleased to announce the launch of the ETF Series of the Ninepoint Mining Evolution Fund (TSX: NMNG), formerly Ninepoint Resource Fund, on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX).

The Ninepoint Mining Evolution Fund is designed to provide investors with actively managed exposure to companies across the global metals and mining sector, from established producers to emerging developers and early-stage explorers with the potential to benefit from long-term trends in resource demand.

Fund Details

Fund Ticker (TSX) Risk Rating Launch Date Ninepoint Mining Evolution Fund NMNG High October 8, 2025



“Mining companies are central to critical global shifts — from geopolitics and national security, to technological advances, to environmental drivers such as EVs and renewable energy,” said Nawojka Wachowiak, Senior Portfolio Manager of the Ninepoint Mining Evolution Fund. “We’re excited to bring a dynamic, actively managed approach that seeks to capture these opportunities, blending established leaders with innovative up-and-comers to help investors benefit from the demand growth in commodities, while managing sector risks.”

Fund Highlights:

Invests across the full mining lifecycle — from established producers to next-generation developers and early-stage explorers.

Positioned to benefit from evolving commodity demand drivers, including: Geopolitics & National Security : onshoring, supply chain independence, energy independence, defense spending, and strategic stockpiles. Technology : advances in battery chemistry, AI-focused data centers, communication infrastructure, and grid modernization. Environment : global emission targets driving EV transition and renewable energy adoption.

Our active management approach seeks to balance exposure between established operators and emerging innovators to capture growth while managing sector risks.

Fund Objective:

The investment objective of the Fund is to seek to achieve long-term capital growth. The Fund invests primarily in global equity and equity-related securities of companies that are involved directly or indirectly in the metals and mining sector.

With the addition of NMNG, Ninepoint continues to expand its ETF platform, delivering solutions that combine active management with the liquidity, transparency, and flexibility of ETFs.

For more information on NMNG and the full range of Ninepoint investment solutions, please visit www.ninepoint.com.

About Ninepoint Partners LP

Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners LP is one of Canada’s leading alternative investment management firms overseeing approximately $7 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies spanning Equities, Fixed Income, Alternative Income, Real Assets, F/X and Digital Assets.

For more information on Ninepoint Partners LP, please visit ninepoint.com or please contact us at (416) 943-6707 or (866) 299-9906 or invest@ninepoint.com.

Ninepoint Partners LP is the investment manager to a number of funds (collectively, the "Funds").

The information contained herein does not constitute an offer or solicitation by anyone in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation is not authorized or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation. Prospective investors who are not resident in Canada should contact their financial advisor to determine whether securities of the Funds may be lawfully sold in their jurisdiction.

The Fund is generally exposed to the following risks: Active management risk; Commodity risk; Concentration risk; Convertible securities risk; Currency risk; Cybersecurity risk; Derivatives risk; Exchange traded funds risk; Foreign investment risk; Inflation risk; Liquidity risk; Market risk; Performance fee risk; Regulatory risk; Rule 144A and other exempted securities risk; Securities lending, repurchase and reverse repurchase transactions risk; Series risk; Short selling risk; Small capitalization natural resource company risk; Small company risk; Specific issuer risk; Tax risk; Uninsured losses risk.