Vaxart to Showcase its Norovirus and COVID-19 Oral Pill Vaccine Candidates at World Vaccine Congress Europe 2025

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaxart, Inc. (OTCQX: VXRT) (“Vaxart” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a range of oral recombinant pill vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform, today announced that it will present research highlighting its advances in its norovirus and COVID-19 programs at the World Vaccine Congress Europe 2025 taking place in Amsterdam on October 13-16, 2025.

Presentation Information:

Title: Oral bivalent vaccine for norovirus protection. Recent improvements to improve immunogenicity and potentially efficacy

Speaker: Dr. Sean Tucker, Founder and Chief Scientific Officer

Date: Wednesday, October 15

Time: 11:45 a.m. CEST

Location: Track 1

Title: Oral Covid Vaccine - Clinical update from phase 1 to phase 2B

Speaker: Dr. Sean Tucker, Founder and Chief Scientific Officer

Date: Wednesday, October 15

Time: 3:45 p.m. CEST

Location: Track 5

About Vaxart

Vaxart is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. Vaxart vaccines are designed to be administered using pills that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate the risk of needle-stick injury. Vaxart believes that its proprietary pill vaccine delivery platform is suitable to deliver recombinant vaccines, positioning the company to develop oral versions of currently marketed vaccines and to design recombinant vaccines for new indications. Vaxart’s development programs currently include pill vaccines designed to protect against coronavirus, norovirus and influenza, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus (HPV), Vaxart’s first immune-oncology indication. Vaxart has filed broad domestic and international patent applications covering its proprietary technology and creations for oral vaccination using adenovirus and TLR3 agonists.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Contact

Vaxart Media and Investor Relations

Matt Steinberg

FINN Partners

IR@vaxart.com

(646) 871-8481