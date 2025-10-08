Streamex Corp. (NASDAQ: STEX) to Participate in the 28th Annual Needham Growth Conference

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamex Corp. (“Streamex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: STEX), a vertically integrated commodity tokenization company, today announced that members of its executive management team will participate in the 28th Annual Needham Growth Conference, to be held January 13–14, 2026, in New York City.

The Company’s executive leadership will host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors and present information on its yield-bearing gold backed stablecoin, GLDY, as well as other advancements and initiatives.

About Streamex Corp.

Streamex Corp. is a vertically integrated commodity tokenization company focused on bringing real-world assets, particularly gold and other commodities, on chain through regulated, yield-bearing, and liquid financial instruments. With institutional-grade infrastructure and a gold-denominated balance sheet, Streamex is redefining how commodity-based investments are issued, traded, and held in the digital era.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include but are not limited to those regarding Streamex’s participation in the 28th Annual Needham Growth Conference, anticipated investor engagement, and the Company’s strategic plans and growth opportunities. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and actual results may differ materially. For further discussion of these risks, please refer to Streamex’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the section titled “Risk Factors” in its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Streamex assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

