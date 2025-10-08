World Services Group Elects 2025-2026 Board of Directors

Houston, TX, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Services Group (WSG) is pleased to announce the election of the 2025 - 2026 Board of Directors. The 2025 - 2026 WSG Board of Directors will be led by Officers:

Chair, Rafael Calvo Salinero from Garrigues (Madrid, Spain); Chair Elect Raimondo Premonte from Gianni & Origoni (Rome, Italy); Treasurer, Machiuanna Chu from Deacons (Hong Kong, China); Secretary, Carolina Serra from Beccar Varela (Buenos Aires, Argentina) and Chair Emeritus, André Vautour from Lavery (Montreal, Quebec, Canada).

Mr. Calvo said, “As I step into the role of Chair, I am grateful for the work of our outgoing Chair, André Vautour. It is a privilege to serve as Chair of World Services Group for the 2025–2026 year. WSG’s strength lies in its community of independent, outstanding firms and professionals who share a commitment to collaboration, knowledge, and client service. I am excited to work alongside the Board and our members to continue building connections, fostering innovation, and creating opportunities that benefit our entire network and, therefore, our clients.”

With members in attendance from 81 jurisdictions globally, the recent WSG Annual Meeting 2025 held in London served as the platform from which Mr. André Vautour transitioned his Chairship to incoming Chair Rafael Calvo Salinero. He extended his heartfelt gratitude and acknowledgement of dedicated participation to our outgoing Directors:

David Gutierrez from BLP (San Jose, Costa Rica); Xiaoming Li, from Han Kun Law Offices (Mainland China), Matthew Fisher from Hanson Bridgett LLP (San Francisco, California, United States), and Anastasia Campbell from Graham Thompson (Nassau, Bahamas). WSG extends a very special thank you to outgoing Directors for their exemplary years of service and support in the continuing growth and development of WSG.

The WSG Annual Meeting 2025 also marked the election of three new Directors to the WSG Board: Diego Martín from Consortium Legal (La Libertad, El Salvador); Pei Ching Ong from TSMP Law Corporation (Singapore, Singapore); Ricardo Garcia-Moreno from Haynes and Boone, LLP (Houston, Texas, United States); and the approval of an extension of one year to Rafael Calvo Salinero from Garrigues (Spain).

About World Services Group (WSG) - World Services Group is the most prominent global network of independent firms that provides an exclusive setting and platform to connect its members to the most elite legal firms and their multinational clients worldwide. WSG provides cross-industry access to a select few investment banking and accounting firms creating more expansive opportunities to service clients. The network is comprised of over 120 firms worldwide. Members act in over 150 jurisdictions with over 23,000 professionals globally. For more information: www.worldservicesgroup.com.