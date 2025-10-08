TurnOnGreen Expands EV Charging Infrastructure at Purdue University in Partnership with Total Energy Solutions Corp (TESCO)

MILPITAS, Calif., Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TurnOnGreen, Inc. (OTC: TOGI) (“TurnOnGreen” or the “Company”), in partnership with Indiana-based Total Energy Solutions Corporation (TESCO), today announced an expansion of its Level 2 electric vehicle (“EV”) charging infrastructure across Purdue University (“Purdue”), a leading public research university in West Lafayette, Indiana.



The Purdue campus now features an expanded mix of TurnOnGreen’s EVP700G (32-amp) chargers in multiple parking garages and EVP1100 (48-amp) chargers installed at the Purdue University Airport and Boilermaker Golf Complex, intended to enhance access to reliable EV charging across the university.

Together, these chargers provide students, staff, faculty, and visitors with accessible, dependable charging at key locations across the university. Each EVP1100 charger is capable of delivering approximately 35 - 40 miles of range per hour, while all units are supported by the TurnOnGreen EV charging management software, enabling remote monitoring, operation, reporting, and usage tracking.

From 2023 to 2024, TurnOnGreen’s EV chargers at Purdue dispensed a total of 44,999 kWh of electricity, reflecting strong utilization of EVs on campus. In 2025, the university projects dispensed over 50,000 kWh, further reducing reliance on fossil fuels and supporting Purdue’s broader climate and sustainability goals.

“We are proud to partner with Purdue University to offer affordable, reliable, and customizable EV charging solutions,” said Marcus Charuvastra, President of TurnOnGreen. “By combining advanced charging technology with strong user adoption, Purdue is demonstrating how universities can lead in building the next generation of sustainable transportation infrastructure.”

“Partnering with TurnOnGreen to bring this project to life at Purdue University has been an incredible opportunity,” said Kris Bowen, CEO of TESCO. “Our dedicated team of professionals provides installation and on-site technical support to support a seamless rollout and continuity of operations. This project underscores our commitment to advancing clean energy infrastructure in Indiana.”

TurnOnGreen provides EV charging solutions for universities, municipalities, businesses, and fleets across North America. The Company’s Energy Star Certified chargers are backed by internationally recognized safety and performance certifications, certifying as to dependable service in diverse environments.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, universities are essential to EV adoption by providing accessible charging hubs that serve students, faculty, and surrounding communities.

For more information on TurnOnGreen’s EV charging solutions, please visit www.TurnOnGreen.com.

About Total Energy Solutions Corporation

Total Energy Solutions Corporation (TESCO) is a certified woman-owned Indiana business offering construction and engineering services, equipment solutions, and a dedicated electric vehicle charging solutions division serving private, public, and fleet customers and segments. For more information please visit https://tesco-solutions.com/ or contact Executive Vice President, Mark Bowell at mbowell@tesco-solutions.com.

About TurnOnGreen

TurnOnGreen, Inc. (OTC:TOGI) designs and manufactures innovative, high-performance power solutions for mission-critical applications in some of the world's most demanding environments. Serving diverse industries, including defense and aerospace, medical and healthcare, industrial, telecommunications, and e-Mobility, TurnOnGreen delivers cutting-edge, reliable power technologies tailored to meet complex operational needs. With more than 50 years of expertise, TurnOnGreen brings decades of experience to develop customer-driven solutions that drive innovation and efficiency. The company collaborates closely with clients to engineer advanced products that enhance performance, sustainability, and reliability across multiple sectors.

TurnOnGreen is headquartered in Milpitas, California. For more information, visit www.TurnOnGreen.com/.

