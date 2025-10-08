Windfall Bio Begins Construction on Methane-to-Value Demonstration Plant in Houston

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windfall Bio, a leader in methane-to-value solutions, has broken ground on a commercial-scale demonstration plant in Houston, Texas. The demo plant will showcase Windfall’s technology for transforming methane into organic fertilizer from multiple waste gas sources, validating the technology’s applicability and value capture across oil and gas, waste management, and agriculture sectors. Allowing customers across verticals to see the system’s engineering feasibility and scalability, the demo plant will operate continuously to mimic commercial-scale methane-to-value operations.

The demo plant will contain natural microbes known as mems, which convert waste and dilute sources of methane—including flare gas from oil and gas wells, landfill gas, and biogas from agriculture and livestock—into organic fertilizer. The demo plant will initially operate with industrial methane and pipeline gas for commissioning and will produce biomass that can be further processed into organic fertilizer—branded as Windfall’s organic FOUNDATION fertilizer. This value-added approach presents a profitable, cost-effective solution for valorizing waste methane that increases operational efficiency and can be easily integrated into existing infrastructure.

“This demo plant signals a fundamental shift away from capital-intensive methane combustion systems toward a standardized, modular, low-cost methane bioconversion platform,” said Josh Silverman, co-founder and CEO of Windfall Bio. “A critical step in commercializing Windfall’s multi-product, methane-to-value solution, the demo plant will showcase the versatility of our technology to create value from a diverse range of methane sources and provide customers a hands-on experience for how the solution can be deployed on their own sites.”

The demo plant is expected to be operational in Q4 2025. Over time, the plant will operate with gas blends representing multiple feedstocks—including oil and gas flares, coal bed methane, landfill gas, and biogas—to reinforce the technology’s flexibility and market reach. Additionally, the integration of Windfall’s proprietary software and operations platform will enable accurate real-time remote monitoring and AI-driven insights to drive maximum productivity.

In addition to the 5,000-square-foot facility now under construction, Windfall has active and planned large-scale commercial deployments across sectors spanning dairy farms, landfill and wastewater treatment facilities, and oil and gas sites. For more information on Windfall or to explore partnership opportunities, visit www.windfall.bio.

About Windfall Bio

Windfall Bio captures and transforms waste methane into value. The company’s nature-based solution harnesses natural microbes known as mems to convert methane from any source and of any concentration into valuable outputs, such as high-value organic fertilizer and improved air and soil quality. This approach allows methane-intensive industries such as agriculture, oil and gas, and waste management to operate more efficiently while improving their profitability and environmental impact.



Founded in 2022 and based in San Mateo, CA, Windfall is venture-backed by top-tier firms including Amazon’s Climate Pledge Fund, B37 Ventures, Baruch Future Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Cavallo Ventures, Global Brain (through its Norinchukin Innovation Fund L.P.), Incite Ventures, MCJ Collective, Mayfield, Positive Ventures, Prelude Ventures, and UNTITLED (a fund backed by the Tetra Laval family). To learn more about how Windfall is transforming methane from a costly liability into a powerful tool for efficiency and profitability, visit www.windfall.bio.



Contact

V2 Communications for Windfall Bio

windfallbio@v2comms.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c28aa7f2-6f83-425e-a8df-b25de26c39db