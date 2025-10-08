GCL Announces ‘Island of Hearts’, a Live-Action Interactive Adventure Coming To PC

GCL unveils its latest new title, "Island of Hearts"

SINGAPORE, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCL Global Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq: GCL) (“GCL” or the “Company”), a leading provider of games and entertainment, today announced that its publishing subsidiary, 4Divinity Pte. Ltd. (“4Divinity”), and creator-led branded content production subsidiary, Titan Digital Media (“Titan”), co-created GCL’s latest new game title, “Island of Hearts”, with support from Leap Studio.

“Island of Hearts” is a narrative-driven interactive live-action adventure scheduled to launch in Spring 2026. It blends first-person perspective storytelling with a branching narrative design, brought to life by a cast of well-known lifestyle creators in Asia.

Featured content creators include Siew Pui Yi (@ms_puiyi); Debbie Wee (@debbwie); Nahyun Kim (@nahyunworld); Baby G (@kaikai_babyg); Ayako Ogawa (@ayakogawa); Leah Usami (@leah_usami); and others to be revealed.

The game will be showcased at 4Divinity’s booth during the gamescom asia x Thailand Game Show 2025 from October 16–19 in Bangkok, Thailand. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience a hands-on demonstration, offering a glimpse into the game’s interactive storytelling and visual style.

In addition, cast members will appear in person at the event for a meet-and-greet, offering fans a chance to connect directly with the stars of the game.

A demo of “Island of Hearts” will also be available and featured on Steam’s gamescom asia event page starting 15 October 2025.

“’Island of Hearts’ represents an exciting new chapter in our game development and publishing strategy and showcases the creative synergies across our subsidiaries,” said Sebastian Toke, Group CEO of GCL. “By collaborating with leading content creators, we’re delivering a personal and immersive experience that we believe our users will find unforgettable. With a hands-on demo featured on Steam and live fan engagement at the event, we’re not only expanding our reach but also demonstrating the commercial potential of interactive storytelling as a growth driver for our portfolio.”

More details, including character reveals, story, and behind-the-scenes content, will be unveiled during the gamescom asia showcase and in the months ahead.

About GCL Global Holdings

GCL Global Holdings Ltd. (“GCL”) is a holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands (GCL together with its subsidiaries, the “GCL Group”). Through its operating subsidiaries, GCL Group unites people through its ecosystem of content and hardware in games and entertainment, enabling creators to deliver engaging experiences to gaming communities worldwide with a strategic focus on the rapidly expanding Asian gaming market.

Drawing on a deep understanding of gaming trends and market dynamics, GCL Group leverages its diverse portfolio of digital and physical content as well as multimedia peripherals to bridge cultures and reach global audience by introducing Asian-developed IP across consoles, PCs, and streaming platforms. Learn more at http://www.gclglobalholdings.com

About 4Divinity

4Divinity is a digital and retail games publishing company and a wholly owned subsidiary of GCL, focused on bringing exciting game content from around the world to Asia and introducing Asian content to a global market. Along with its sister company, Epicsoft Asia, 4Divinity partners with publishers and development studios to introduce brand-new IP to the region. https://www.4divinity.com/

About Titan Digital Media

Titan Digital Media is a Singapore-based creative studio and talent network specialising in digital content, branded entertainment, and influencer-led storytelling. Known for its digital-first and innovative approach, Titan hosts a network of the region’s top creators to produce content that resonates across platforms. With expertise in narrative development, production, and talent management, Titan has become a leading force in Southeast Asia’s content and creator economy. As part of the GCL Group, it is now expanding into interactive media, uniting content creators, brands, and fans through bold new forms of storytelling.

About Leap Studio

Leap Studio, a Hong Kong-based game developer, is dedicated to creating innovative PC and console games. With research and development hubs in Beijing, Xi’an, and Hefei, the company thrives on youthful passion—over 90% of its team is under 30. The name “Leap” translates to “absurdity” in Chinese, inspired by Søren Kierkegaard’s Leap of Faith, reflecting the belief that true conviction is the key to crafting groundbreaking, era-defining experiences.

