Lifetime Brands to Participate in the LD Micro Main Event XIX Investor Conference

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NasdaqGS: LCUT) (“Lifetime” or the “Company”), a leading global designer, developer and marketer of a broad range of branded consumer products used in the home, today announced its participation in the LD Micro Main Event XIX Investor Conference, to be held on October 19-21, 2025 at the Hotel del Coronado in San Diego, CA.

Lifetime’s Chief Executive Officer Robert Kay will be accompanied by Scott Rabinowitz, Senior VP of Finance, and will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference.

To schedule a meeting with Lifetime’s management, please contact your LD Micro representative or reach out to investor relations at LCUT@mzgroup.us.

More information and registration for the conference can be found here.

Lifetime Brands is a leading global designer, developer and marketer of a broad range of branded consumer products used in the home. The Company markets its products under well-known kitchenware brands, including Farberware®, KitchenAid®, Sabatier®, Amco Houseworks®, Chef’n® Chicago™ Metallic, Copco®, Fred® & Friends, Houdini™, KitchenCraft®, Kamenstein®, La Cafetière®, MasterClass®, Misto®, Swing-A-Way®, Taylor® Kitchen, and Rabbit®; respected tableware and giftware brands, including Mikasa®, Pfaltzgraff®, Fitz and Floyd®, Empire Silver™, Gorham®, International® Silver, Towle® Silversmiths, Wallace®, Wilton Armetale®, V&A®, Royal Botanic Gardens Kew® and Year & Day®; and valued home solutions brands, including BUILT NY®, S’well®, Taylor® Bath, Taylor® Kitchen, Taylor® Weather and Planet Box®. The Company also provides exclusive private label products to leading retailers worldwide.

