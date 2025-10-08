RadarFirst Appoints Christopher Hetner as Strategic Advisor to Advance Cybersecurity, AI Governance, and Board-Level Risk Oversight

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadarFirst , the leader in incident management and risk intelligence solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Christopher Hetner, a globally recognized expert in cybersecurity, AI governance, and regulatory compliance. Hetner will serve as an external strategic advisor, guiding RadarFirst’s mission to deliver trusted, defensible, and future-ready governance solutions in an AI-driven regulatory landscape.

“Christopher’s unparalleled expertise at the intersection of cybersecurity, AI, and governance uniquely positions him to help organizations navigate the emerging risks reshaping enterprise risk management today,” said Zach Burnett, CEO of RadarFirst. “His insights into board-level oversight and trust frameworks will be invaluable as RadarFirst continues to build solutions that empower enterprises to meet regulatory demands and protect stakeholder trust.”

Hetner brings decades of experience at the highest levels of government, finance, and critical infrastructure. He currently serves as Cyber Risk Advisor to the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD), Chair of the Cybersecurity, AI, and Privacy Council at the Nasdaq Center for Board Excellence, Research Affiliate at the MIT Sloan School of Management, and sits on multiple boards.

Throughout his career, Hetner has led transformative cybersecurity and governance programs across the public and private sectors, including at GE Capital, Citi, EY, and Marsh. In addition to his corporate executive roles, he served as Senior Cybersecurity Advisor to the Chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). His leadership has influenced global policy and corporate governance, strengthening resilience across the financial, energy, and technology sectors.

“RadarFirst is at the forefront of enabling organizations to responsibly manage cyber and AI-driven risks in ways that are transparent, defensible, and aligned with board priorities,” said Hetner. “I look forward to advising the team as they expand their leadership in privacy, compliance, and AI governance.”

This partnership underscores RadarFirst’s commitment to:

Helping organizations navigate the emerging risks of AI, privacy, and compliance.



Embedding board-level insights and trust frameworks into its product strategy.



Strengthening its position as the partner of choice for enterprises building resilient, future-ready governance programs.



About RadarFirst

RadarFirst is the leader in Regulatory Risk Management. We provide organizations with a clear view of their regulatory obligations and the risks associated with managing them in silos, without automation, or without a system of record. RadarFirst shows what’s required, guides next steps, automates workflows, and creates defensible proof for every decision.

Our platform includes:

With RadarFirst, organizations gain visibility, automation, and defensibility to move faster, reduce uncertainty, and prove compliance with confidence to regulators, boards, and customers.

