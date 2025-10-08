Turn Therapeutics to Commence Trading Today on Nasdaq

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turn Therapeutics (“Turn” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation dermatology, wound, and anti-infective therapies, announces that its common stock is scheduled to commence trading today, October 8, 2025, on the Nasdaq Capital Market under ticker symbol “TTRX.”

The Company’s registration statement on Form S-1 was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) September 30, 2025. Clear Street LLC served as financial advisor to the company. Davis, Polk, and Wardwell acted as legal counsel.

To mark the occasion, Turn Therapeutics will participate in a Closing Bell Ceremony at 4:00 PM Eastern Time on October 8, 2025, which will be broadcast live from Nasdaq’s MarketSite in New York.

Watch the ceremony live at 4pm ET via the following link: https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony

About Turn Therapeutics

Turn Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing products for dermatology, wound care, and infectious disease. The company has received three FDA clearances for its proprietary wound and dermatology formulations and is advancing late-stage clinical programs in eczema and onychomycosis. In addition, Turn is pursuing global health initiatives in thermostable vaccine delivery designed to serve underserved areas worldwide, reflecting its commitment to public health innovation.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “suggest,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Turn’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including risks related to the timing and effectiveness of the Company’s registration statement, the success of development programs, and the Company’s ability to execute its strategic plan. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Turn Therapeutics in general, see the risk disclosures in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Turn undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Media Contact:

media@TurnTherapeutics.com

Investor Relations:

Investors@TurnTherapeutics.com