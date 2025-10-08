DYWIDAG Expands Concrete Repair and Strengthening Services in Southeast U.S.

Orlando, Florida, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DYWIDAG, a global leader in structural and geotechnical engineering solutions, today announced the expansion of its concrete repair and strengthening services to meet the growing needs of commercial general contractors and structural engineers across the Southeast United States. The expansion strengthens DYWIDAG’s ability to deliver innovative solutions in general concrete repair, post-tension repair, post-tension modifications and carbon fiber installation for structural strengthening.

To support this initiative, DYWIDAG is pleased to announce the appointment of Christopher Burnett as Sales Manager for Southeast United States, based in Orlando, Florida. Chris brings over 20 years of international experience in sales, business development, and engineering, with a deep background in structural strengthening and advanced construction technologies. His expertise will play a key role in driving awareness of DYWIDAG’s expanded service portfolio and building strong relationships in the region.

“The Southeast market presents significant opportunities for concrete repair and strengthening services, especially as owners and engineers look to extend the life and usability of existing infrastructure,” said Jerrub Hammrich, VP of R&S at DYWIDAG. “Chris’s technical expertise and proven client engagement skills will help us not only expand our reach but also deliver even greater value to our partners in the Southeast.”

In his new role, Chris will be responsible for growing DYWIDAG’s client base in the Southeast, maintaining strategic partnerships, and supporting contractors and engineers with solutions tailored to meet complex repair and retrofit needs.

“I’m extremely excited to join a company with such a strong legacy of innovation and excellence,” said Burnett. “DYWIDAG’s expertise showcases their leadership in the industry, and I look forward to delivering meaningful, high-performance solutions to our clients across this region.”

DYWIDAG’s investment in the Southeast U.S. highlights the company’s broader strategy to expand its U.S. footprint and provide industry-leading solutions for infrastructure owners, engineers, and contractors navigating today’s structural challenges.

Burnett will begin engaging with clients by mid-October. With this strategic hire, DYWIDAG continues to highlight its commitment to growth in the U.S. market. DYWIDAG recently opened a new Northeast Regional Center in Pottstown PA to better service its clients in the region.

About DYWIDAG

Since its German roots were established in 1865, DYWIDAG has been a pioneer in engineering excellence—ensuring structures are built and maintained to be safer, stronger, and smarter. Today, with a presence in over 40 countries and a team of more than 1,600 professionals, DYWIDAG specializes in post-tensioning, geotechnical, stay cable, and concrete systems across diverse markets. By combining deep local expertise with global capability, the company delivers structural integrity that stands the test of time.