Hirevue Announces Interview Insights, Expanding Its Innovation in Skill-Validation

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hirevue, the global leader in skill-validation, today announced the launch of its newest product, Interview Insights. As the pioneer of video interviewing, this latest development uses AI to identify and highlight moments in an interview that best demonstrate a candidate’s job-related skills—surfacing the insights hiring teams might otherwise miss when reviewing interviews at scale. Interview Insights reinforces Hirevue’s role as the trusted partner for organizations modernizing every step in the process while prioritizing fairness, efficiency, and scalability.

“The convergence of workforce skills gaps and exponential advances in AI has reshaped how organizations hire great talent,” said Marcy Daniel, Chief Product Officer at Hirevue. “We’re investing aggressively in meaningful innovation that fuses science and AI, turning every interview into actionable intelligence by validating skills. With Interview Insights, we’re not just keeping pace with the future of skills-based hiring—we’re defining it.”

Key features within Interview Insights include:

Identify Validated, Job-Relevant Skills: AI-generated transcripts allow interviewers to tag relevant experience and competencies, helping turn average interviews into insights that deliver role-specific intelligence in real time.

Interviewer Consistency : Validated, competency-based questions ensure every candidate is measured against consistent standards. Organizations can also review interview metrics to ensure talk times and questions are consistent.

: Validated, competency-based questions ensure every candidate is measured against consistent standards. Organizations can also review interview metrics to ensure talk times and questions are consistent. Increased Efficiency: Real-time AI summaries to turn every interview into a chance for instant, informed hiring decisions for your entire team. Stop losing top talent to poor experiences with high-quality interviews that never skip a beat.

“Industrial-organizational psychologists have long advocated for structured, skills-based hiring because there is considerable evidence showing that this approach is much more predictive of job success,” said Dr. Mike Hudy, Chief Science Officer at Hirevue. “By uniting advanced AI with behavioral science, Hirevue ensures customers don’t have to choose between speed, fairness, or candidate experience—they get all three.”

About Hirevue

Hirevue helps organizations elevate the hiring conversation from evaluating candidates’ credentials to understanding their capabilities. The company’s deep expertise in selection science and AI helps companies understand an applicant’s unique skills and potential to match them to jobs where they can excel today while suggesting a future path. Serving over 1,150 pioneering customers around the globe, including over 60% of the Fortune 100, Hirevue has hosted over 70 million video interviews and 200 million chat-based candidate engagements.

