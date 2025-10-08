ESGL Strengthens IP Portfolio with Provisional Patent Filing for Commercialized Precious Metal Recovery Technology

SINGAPORE, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ESGL), a leading carbon neutral, innovative enviro-tech company regenerating industrial waste into circular products, through its subsidiary Environmental Solutions Asia Pte Ltd (“ESA”), has filed a patent application (reference number 10202502909X) with the Intellectual Property Office of Singapore (IPOS), to protect its proprietary precious-metal recovery technology designed for treating acidic waste streams.

The provisional patent filing follows more than two years of focused R&D, leading to the successful commercialization of the technology through the recovery of precious metal concentrates from semiconductor acid waste. The proprietary process uses a combination of high-temperature treatment and advanced resin systems to achieve efficient recovery with a lower environmental impact. The concentrates are later refined into pure precious metals by partner refineries.

“This patent filing marks an important milestone in strengthening the protection of our technology,” said Lawrence Law, Executive Director of ESGL. “By turning semiconductor waste into valuable precious metal concentrates, we’ve proven that innovation can go hand in hand with sustainability and economic value creation.”

According to Market Research Future, the global precious metals e-waste recovery market was valued at US$20.76 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow steadily through 2032, driven by demand from the electronics and semiconductor sectors. Asia Pacific is projected to lead this growth with strong manufacturing activity and expanding recycling infrastructure. This represents an addressable market opportunity for ESGL to participate in and integrate into the value chain of precious-metal recovery, particularly in high-value acid-based waste streams.

This milestone underscores ESGL’s continued commitment to innovation, sustainability, and shareholder value creation. Building on this success, ESGL intends to further explore opportunities to apply its recovery technology across industrial sectors.



About ESGL Holdings Limited

ESGL Holdings Limited is a Singapore-based carbon-neutral enviro-tech company dedicated to transforming industrial waste into circular products. With a commitment to sustainable waste management solutions, ESGL is a leading player in the environmental solutions industry. ESGL conducts all its operations through its operating entity incorporated in Singapore, Environmental Solutions (Asia) Pte. Ltd. For more information, including the Company’s filings with the SEC, please visit https://esgl.asia.



