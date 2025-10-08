Prenetics’ IM8 Launches Daily Ultimate Longevity, First Supplement to Target All 12 Hallmarks of Aging

Launch Follows IM8’s Record Growth to $6.6 Million Monthly Revenue in September

IM8 Accelerates Toward $100 Million ARR Milestone with One of the Industry’s Fastest Growth Rates

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ: PRE), a leading consumer health sciences company, today announced the launch of Daily Ultimate Longevity from its rapidly scaling IM8 Health brand co-founded by David Beckham. Daily Ultimate Longevity is the first supplement scientifically formulated to comprehensively target all 12 hallmarks of aging, reinforcing IM8's position as one of the fastest-growing supplement brand in industry history. Since its full December 2024 launch, IM8 has achieved an extraordinary compound annual growth rate of 2,457%, with monthly revenue scaling from ~$600,000 to $6.6 million by September 2025, while serving approximately 350,000 customer purchases and delivering over 10 million servings. This unprecedented trajectory positions the brand to reach $100 million in annual recurring revenue within its first year of operations.





Unprecedented Market Performance Drives Innovation

Daily Ultimate Longevity represents the first supplement scientifically formulated to support all 12 hallmarks of aging as defined by landmark research published in the journal Cell (López-Otín et al., 2023). Developed in collaboration with doctors and scientists from Mayo Clinic and the former Chief Scientist of NASA, the formulation features IM8's proprietary 5-Complex System, delivering therapeutic doses of premium, clinically-validated ingredients in an advanced powder format that provides 1,100% more active ingredient capacity than standard capsules, enabling a level of comprehensive support previously unattainable in a single product.

Danny Yeung, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Prenetics / IM8, said, “Today's launch of the new advanced Daily Ultimate Longevity represents the culmination of our relentless pursuit to create the world's most advanced health optimization products.” Danny further added, “As we approach our unprecedented $100 million annual recurring revenue milestone within our first year, this breakthrough formulation demonstrates why IM8 has achieved growth rates that are virtually unheard of in the industry. We're not just launching a product – we're defining an entirely new category in longevity science.”

David Beckham, Co-Founder of IM8, said, “At IM8, our vision has always been to create the best quality products that really make a difference. I’m proud to see how the company's reputation has positively grown over the past year and excited that today we're launching Daily Ultimate Longevity to further expand our offering. I take it every morning with the Daily Ultimate Essentials drink – together, they taste great and give me the confidence that I'm supporting my health now, and for the future.”

Revolutionary 5-Complex System Addresses Complete Aging Spectrum

Daily Ultimate Longevity’s five synergistic complexes are clinically dosed to target key aging pathways including cellular senescence, mitochondrial dysfunction, and DNA repair—the same biological processes identified in the landmark Cell journal research defining the 12 Hallmarks of Aging:

Cellular Foundation Builder – Provides essential building blocks for cellular repair with 3,000 mg of glycine and 2,000 mg of taurine, doses shown in human studies to support sleep quality, metabolic health, and healthy lifespan.

– Provides essential building blocks for cellular repair with 3,000 mg of glycine and 2,000 mg of taurine, doses shown in human studies to support sleep quality, metabolic health, and healthy lifespan. Cellular Protection Activator (Senolytics) – Combines 250 mg trans-resveratrol, 250 mg quercetin, and 100 mg fisetin, three clinically studied compounds shown to help clear senescent cells and protect against oxidative damage.

– Combines 250 mg trans-resveratrol, 250 mg quercetin, and 100 mg fisetin, three clinically studied compounds shown to help clear senescent cells and protect against oxidative damage. NMN NAD⁺ Energy Booster – Features 300 mg pharmaceutical-grade nicotinamide mononucleotide (NMN) and 10 mg PQQ, the same combination and dosage range proven in multiple clinical trials to elevate NAD⁺ levels, enhance mitochondrial function, and promote cellular energy.

– Features 300 mg pharmaceutical-grade nicotinamide mononucleotide (NMN) and 10 mg PQQ, the same combination and dosage range proven in multiple clinical trials to elevate NAD⁺ levels, enhance mitochondrial function, and promote cellular energy. Metabolic AMPK/SIRT1 Activator – Includes 100 mg dihydroberberine, a next-generation form offering five times the bioavailability of standard berberine, along with 6 mg AstaPure® astaxanthin for metabolic and antioxidant support.

– Includes 100 mg dihydroberberine, a next-generation form offering five times the bioavailability of standard berberine, along with 6 mg AstaPure® astaxanthin for metabolic and antioxidant support. Cellular Renewal Activator (Autophagy) – Delivers 3 mg spermidine, the clinically recommended daily dose for individuals, promoting natural autophagy and cellular renewal for healthy aging.



Together, these five complexes form the first daily nutrition formula designed to comprehensively target all 12 Hallmarks of Aging, supported by human clinical research and tested for safety and purity.

Category-Defining Innovation in Rapidly Growing Market

The global longevity market is projected to reach $314 billion by 2030, driven by increasing consumer awareness of healthy aging and advances in longevity science. IM8's new advanced Daily Ultimate Longevity positions the company at the forefront of this expanding market with the industry's most comprehensive and scientifically advanced formulation.

“We created the most advanced longevity supplement on the market, featuring key ingredients like high-dose glycine and taurine, powerful senolytic compounds including quercetin and fisetin, NAD+ boosters NMN and PQQ, plus metabolic enhancers like dihydroberberine,” said Dr. Darshan Shah, Board Certified Surgeon & Physician and IM8 Scientific Advisory Board member. “The five synergistic complexes of the new advanced Daily Ultimate Longevity target cellular senescence, one of the primary hallmarks of aging, while promoting comprehensive cellular energy support and DNA repair.”

The powder format enables seamless integration with IM8's flagship Daily Ultimate Essentials, creating what the company calls the “Enhanced Beckham Stack” – a comprehensive daily health optimization routine that addresses both foundational nutrition and advanced longevity support in a single, convenient drink.

Premium Positioning with Proven Results

Daily Ultimate Longevity maintains IM8's commitment to premium quality with NSF certification (pending), vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free formulation free from all major allergens. Available exclusively at IM8health.com, it is priced at $149 for one-time purchase and $119 per month for subscription, reflecting its position as the most comprehensive and scientifically advanced longevity supplement available.

Strong Financial Foundation Supports Continued Innovation

Prenetics' strong financial position, with more than $90 million in liquid assets including ~$60 million in cash and 255.4 Bitcoin, valued at ~$31.6 million, provides a robust foundation for continued innovation and market expansion. The company remains debt-free with a clear path to profitability in early 2026.

About Prenetics

Prenetics (NASDAQ:PRE), a leading health sciences company, is dedicated to advancing consumer health. Our consumer initiative is led by IM8, one of the World’s fastest growing supplement brands, Europa, one of the largest sports distribution companies in the USA, and CircleDNA, a leading direct-to-consumer DNA test. As the first consumer healthcare company to establish a Bitcoin treasury with its initial $20 million Bitcoin purchase and board-approved comprehensive Bitcoin strategy, Prenetics is pioneering the intersection of healthcare innovation and digital asset adoption. To learn more please visit www.prenetics.com and www.IM8health.com.

About IM8

IM8 is the pinnacle of premium core nutrition, born from a collaboration between David Beckham as co-founding partner and an elite team of scientists spanning medical professionals, academia, and space science. Combining cutting-edge science with nature's most potent ingredients, IM8 delivers a holistic, science-backed approach to health optimization. IM8's flagship product, Daily Ultimate Essentials, is an all-in-one powder supplement engineered to replace 16 different supplements in a delicious drink and is NSF Certified for Sport, non-GMO, vegan, free from common allergens, and contains no artificial flavors, colors, or sweeteners. IM8 is a subsidiary of Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ: PRE), a leading health sciences company dedicated to advancing consumer health.

