Evaxion expands AI-Immunology™ platform with automated vaccine design module

New platform module automates previous manual vaccine design processes, improving quality and dramatically reducing time and resource requirements

AI-Immunology™, already superior in vaccine target discovery, now also enables enhanced design applicable for both new vaccines and optimization of approved ones

Evaxion will present detailed validation data on these improvements at the World Vaccine Congress Europe in Amsterdam on October 15, 2025







COPENHAGEN, Denmark, October 8, 2025 - Evaxion A/S (NASDAQ: EVAX) (“Evaxion”), a clinical-stage TechBio company specializing in developing AI-Immunology™ powered vaccines, is launching a significant improvement of its already leading AI-platform, AI-Immunology™, with a new automated vaccine design module.

Uniquely, the new module automatically provides vaccine designs for maximum protective immune responses by ensuring optional sequence and conformation of the vaccine targets. These targets – or antigens - can already be identified by AI-Immunology™ meaning the platform can now automatically perform the complete process of target discovery and vaccine design.

Automated design can both improve the quality of the vaccines and shorten the design time compared to manual methods from months to days, also carrying significant cost savings.

The new module offers solutions for common problems encountered with traditional manual design methods, namely ensuring that vaccine targets can be properly expressed and obtained in the correct conformations.

“We are very excited to launch this latest improvement of AI-Immunology™, achieving yet another of our milestones for 2025. The new modules significantly enhance our value proposition towards potential partners and increase our in-house capabilities. The continued development, expansion and refinement of the platform remains a cornerstone of our strategy as a leader in AI-based vaccine discovery and design,” says Birgitte Rønø, CSO and interim CEO of Evaxion.

The new design module can be applied to new as well as existing vaccines thereby potentially enabling the development of new and improved generations of vaccines already in use.

Evaxion will present numerous test results confirming the improvement of AI-Immunology™ at the World Vaccine Congress Europe in Amsterdam on October 15, 2025. See presentation details below.

Presentation details

Title: Antigen optimization for infectious disease vaccines using AI‑Immunology™

Track: 1, Emerging & Infectious Diseases

Date/Time: October 15 at 12.30 CEST

Presenter: Thomas Trolle, PhD, Director, Bioinformatics & AI/ML at Evaxion

Contact information

Evaxion A/S

Mads Kronborg

Vice President, Investor Relations & Communication

+45 53 54 82 96

mak@evaxion.ai

About Evaxion

Evaxion is a pioneering TechBio company based upon its AI platform, AI-Immunology™. Evaxion’s proprietary and scalable AI prediction models harness the power of artificial intelligence to decode the human immune system and develop novel immunotherapies for cancer, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. Based upon AI-Immunology™, Evaxion has developed a clinical-stage oncology pipeline of novel personalized vaccines and a preclinical infectious disease pipeline in bacterial and viral diseases with high unmet medical needs. Evaxion is committed to transforming patients’ lives by providing innovative and targeted treatment options. For more information about Evaxion and its groundbreaking AI-Immunology™ platform and vaccine pipeline, please visit our website.

