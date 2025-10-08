CMO/CDMO Biotechnology Market Research 2025 - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast to 2032

Dublin, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CMO/CDMO Biotechnology Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2032 - By Product, Technology, Grade, Application, End-user, Region: (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global CMO/CDMO biotechnology market is poised for substantial growth, driven by the increasing reliance on contract manufacturing and development services in the biopharmaceutical industry. With growing demand for cost-effective, scalable, and high-quality manufacturing solutions, the market is projected to rise from US$ 14.0 Bn in 2025 to US$ 32.0 Bn by 2032, progressing at a CAGR of 12.54% during the forecast period.



Contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) are playing a vital role in supporting biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies in their drug development and production cycles. These organizations offer a wide spectrum of services, including cell-line development, bio-manufacturing, analytical testing, clinical supply, fill-finish, and packaging. As pharmaceutical companies look to streamline operations and accelerate time-to-market, outsourcing to CDMOs has become a strategic imperative.



Key Market Drivers



One of the primary growth drivers for the CMO/CDMO biotechnology market is the increasing focus on novel biologics and biosimilars. The demand for large-scale production of monoclonal antibodies, gene therapies, and recombinant proteins is propelling the need for technologically advanced and flexible contract manufacturing services. Additionally, the emergence of innovative expression systems and disposable bioreactor technologies is enhancing productivity and reducing manufacturing costs.



A rising number of biologics approvals and biosimilar launches in major markets such as the U.S. and Europe are also boosting market demand. Manufacturers are investing in capacity expansion and integrated services to serve the growing complexity and volume of biologic therapeutics. Moreover, regulatory support and the need for faster commercialization are reinforcing the trend of outsourcing drug development and manufacturing.



Business Opportunities



The expansion of biosimilar pipelines, coupled with the adoption of single-use technologies and intensified regulatory support, creates vast opportunities for market players. Companies are increasingly forming strategic partnerships and acquisitions to expand capabilities. For instance, AGC Biologics' acquisition of Molecular Medicine S.p.A. expanded its end-to-end cell and gene therapy offerings. Similarly, Lonza's development of the GSv9T platform enhanced its recombinant protein manufacturing capabilities.



The mid-sized CMO/CDMO segment, offering extensive and specialized services, continues to gain traction due to its operational flexibility and growing expertise. Furthermore, the ongoing evolution of the CDMO model-focusing on integrated solutions from discovery to commercial-scale production-opens new avenues for long-term partnerships.



Regional Analysis



The U.S. remains the dominant market in North America, supported by a strong pharmaceutical manufacturing base, high merger and acquisition activity, and rapid adoption of single-use bioreactor systems. High investment in biologics production facilities and technological advancements in biomanufacturing are solidifying the region's leadership.



In Europe, the U.K. stands out as a lucrative market with a growing number of CDMOs offering end-to-end biopharmaceutical solutions, particularly for gene and cell therapy. Manufacturers in this region focus on high-quality service offerings with a global presence.



Asia Pacific, particularly South Korea, is emerging as a key market due to its robust development services and strategic investments by global CDMOs. South Korean players like Samsung Biologics are significantly expanding cell-line development platforms and bioreactor capacities, contributing to regional market growth.



Key Players

These companies are focusing on enhancing their service portfolios, expanding geographically, and embracing strategic collaborations to address increasing global demand for biologic development and production services.

Several key players are leading market expansion through innovation and capacity enhancement, including:

Patheon N.V.

Catalent

Samsung Biologics Co., Ltd

Lonza

Boehringer Ingelheim

AGC Biologics, Inc.

WuXi Biologics

AbbVie Inc.

Avid Bioservices, Inc.

Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies

Rentschler Biopharma SE

KBI Biopharma (JSR Corporation)

Cytovance Biologics

Xpress Biologic

Market Segmentation

By Service

Stand-alone Services

Integrated Services

By Product

Monoclonal Antibodies

Recombinant Proteins

Vaccines

Others

By Expression System

Mammalian

Microbial

Others

By Company Size

Small

Mid-sized

Large

By Scale of Operations

Clinical

Commercial

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa

