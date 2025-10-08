Miggo Security Named a Gartner® Cool Vendor in AI Security

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Miggo Security, pioneer and innovator in Application Detection & Response (ADR) and AI Runtime Defense, today announced it has been recognized as a Gartner Cool Vendor in AI Security. To us, this recognition underscores Miggo’s mission to close the detection-to-mitigation gap that plagues security teams today by providing comprehensive, fast, and precise analysis and response for what applications actually do at runtime.

Traditional security approaches are failing to match the dynamic, behavioral reality of modern applications. In fact, Gartner writes, “Through 2029, over 50% of successful cybersecurity attacks against AI agents will exploit access control issues, using direct or indirect prompt injection as an attack vector.” However, Miggo’s runtime behavioral security can handle any application from traditional to AI-incorporated features, to AI apps themselves and AI agents. We believe Miggo Security’s ADR platform is cool because of how it detects and responds to security flaws in applications in a matter of minutes, combining unique runtime context with AI-augmented reasoning, risk analysis and actionable defense.

Miggo’s predictive analysis, preemptive protection, and real-time response is built specifically for the risks of AI-driven environments.

“This recognition by Gartner, in my opinion, validates the vision and innovation that define Miggo Security,” said Daniel Shechter, CEO and Co-Founder of Miggo Security. “We believe Application Detection & Response is the future of runtime security in the AI era to give CISOs and security teams the ability to know, prove, and shield AI-native threats in real time.”

Miggo’s differentiators include:

DeepTracing Technology: Detects AI-native threats, zero-days, and emerging attack patterns in real time.

Detects AI-native threats, zero-days, and emerging attack patterns in real time. AppDNA & Predictive Vulnerability Database: Cuts vulnerabilities backlog by 99% with deep context and automated AI proving engine.

Cuts vulnerabilities backlog by 99% with deep context and automated AI proving engine. Miggo WAF Copilot: Generate custom WAF rules in minutes, protecting against emerging threats

Generate custom WAF rules in minutes, protecting against emerging threats Agentless Integration: Deploys seamlessly with Kubernetes, traces, and application profiles, eliminating friction.

Deploys seamlessly with Kubernetes, traces, and application profiles, eliminating friction. Force Multiplier for Teams: Provides centralized AI-driven context, helping security and engineering teams align faster while reducing overhead by 30% or more.



The GARTNER COOL VENDOR badge is a trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc., and/or its affiliates, and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Cool Vendors is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Miggo Security

Miggo Security delivers real-time application detection and response (ADR), empowering enterprises to identify and neutralize application threats. With its AI-augmented platform, Miggo helps organizations secure both traditional and AI-driven applications at scale, reducing exposure windows by up to 99% and cutting operational overhead by 30% or more.

For more information, users can visit www.miggo.io.

