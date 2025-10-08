To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S 8 October 2025

Announcement 87 /2025





Change of interest rate adjustment date for Jyske Rentetilpasning F1



Jyske Realkredit is changing the interest rate adjustment date for new offers of Jyske Rentetilpasning F1 (Private and Business) from January 1st to October 1st. The change will take effect from October 22nd, 2025.

