Integra LifeSciences to Spotlight Neurosurgical Product Portfolio at the Congress of Neurological Surgeons (CNS) Annual Meeting

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq: IART), a leading global medical technology company, is pleased to announce its exhibition at the CNS Annual Meeting, from October 11 through 15, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. The company’s booth will spotlight its industry-leading products, while featuring two recent additions to the portfolio - Durepair Dura Regeneration Matrix and Mayfield Ghost Base Unit, Post.

Durepair Dura Regeneration Matrix is a strong suturable graft1 that complements Integra’s extensive portfolio of dural grafts and sealants, and the Mayfield Ghost device is engineered with minimal artifact materials to support clear visualization of anatomical structure for surgical procedures.

"CNS is an excellent opportunity for our team to connect with the neurosurgical community—experts who are just as passionate as we are about restoring patient lives,” said Mike McBreen, executive vice president and president, Codman Specialty Surgical. “The conference is also a great platform to showcase our latest innovations and demonstrate our dedication to advancing neurosurgical care through medical technologies.”

At CNS, Integra will be located at booth #713. Attendees can learn more about several of the company’s medical technologies, including the CereLink® ICP Monitoring System, CUSA® Clarity Tissue Ablation System, Aurora® Surgiscope System, and the Certas® Plus Programmable Valve.

About Integra LifeSciences

At Integra LifeSciences, we are driven by our purpose of restoring patients’ lives. We innovate treatment pathways to advance patient outcomes and set new standards of surgical, neurologic, and regenerative care. We offer a comprehensive portfolio of high quality, leadership medical technology brands. For the latest news and information about Integra and its products, please visit www.integralife.com.

1 Zerris et al. J of Biomed Mat Rsch 2007; 83B (2):580-588 (Canine Study)

Investor Relations:

Chris Ward

(609) 772-7736

chris.ward@integralife.com

Media Contact:

Laurene Isip

(609) 208-8121

laurene.isip@integralife.com

