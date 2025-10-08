First Participants of Environmental Water Internship Graduate

SUDBURY, Ontario, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The six inaugural participants of a robust environmental water internship can now call themselves Graduates. Water First Education and Training, Inc. (Water First) launched the Environmental Water Internship in collaboration with Mamaweswen, The North Shore Tribal Council in July, 2024.

The 15-month program led interns through a series of skills and technical training, based on collaborative consultation and assessment of community priorities. Together with community partners, these programs strengthen local capacity for managing water and fish resources and the impact of industry and climate change. Indigenous communities across the country are disproportionately affected by environmental degradation. Water First works with communities that have identified training and education as one way to help address these challenges.





Environmental Water Interns learn to use water quality monitoring equipment under the guidance of Water First trainers.

For Alexandra Nolan, a participant from Garden River First Nation, the Internship gave her the opportunity to merge scientific principles with traditional knowledge and teachings. “One of my favourite things about the internship was being with other people striving for climate change solutions and working together to solve environmental challenges while still having opportunities to incorporate the teachings passed down through generations into my work.”





During a field workshop, intern Alexandra Nolan (left) collects a water sample as part of the Environmental Water Internship program.

Nolan also appreciates the significant capacity building the program gives back to in her community. “When community members have the skills and experience to contribute to environmental projects, they don’t have to reach out to third parties.”

Graduation and ceremony took place at Laurentian Lodge in Elliott Lake, Ontario, where family members, friends and supporters gathered to celebrate the graduates. Allan Moffatt, Chief Executive Officer of North Shore Tribal Council reflected on the significance of the completion of the internship: “The Environmental Water Internship Pilot Program has proven to be a great success! Mamaweswen is proud to have partnered with Water First in paving the way for this important initiative, which supports water stewardship and skills development in our communities. We celebrate the achievements of our interns, who have worked hard and demonstrated dedication throughout this journey.”





Four out of six Environmental Water Internship graduates celebrate alongside Water First trainers, North Shore Tribal Council community members and leaders, and their families at the graduation ceremony.

John Millar, Executive Director and Founder of Water First, said, “We’re thrilled with the success of the Internship and the amazing work this group of interns has achieved. We’ve worked with North Shore Tribal Council in the past and knew this was the right place to launch – our model is all about reciprocal learning and meaningful collaboration, and the community has been so generous with their support of the interns and the expertise of those in the Land and Resource office the entire way through.”

The Internship has received accreditation by Environmental Careers Organization of Canada (ECO Canada), Canada’s foremost environmental employment service provider. Graduates have qualified for nationally-recognized ECO Canada certifications in Water Quality, Environmental Data, and Fish Conservation. This designation gives participants a leg up in terms of future career pathways, offering greater recognition of their credentials from prospective employers.

Upon graduation, participants become part of the Water First Alumni Network, where they can connect with other past interns and find information related to their industry and career, including mentorship opportunities, job boards, and further certification opportunities.

Looking to the future, Alexandra Nolan sees the internship as the foundation for further education and a career in the environmental sector. “I know that whatever I do, it will be to protect the water.”

Water First congratulates the first graduating class of the Environmental Water Internship, and looks forward to launching the next internship in Spring, 2026.

About Water First Education & Training Inc. (Water First):

Water First is a registered Canadian charity that works alongside Indigenous communities to address water challenges through education, training, and meaningful collaboration. Since 2009, Water First has collaborated with more than 95 Indigenous communities located in the lands now known as Canada while supporting Indigenous youth and young adults to pursue careers in water science. Learn more: www.waterfirst.ngo .

About Mamaweswen, The North Shore Tribal Council:

Mamaweswen, The North Shore Tribal Council (NSTC) represents seven First Nations (FN). They are Batchewana FN, Garden River FN, Thessalon FN, Mississauga FN, Serpent River FN, Sagamok Anishnawbek and Atikameksheng Anishinawbek. All First Nations are located along the North Shore of Lake Huron within the Robinson-Huron Treaty area. The North Shore Tribal Council Secretariat is the corporate arm of this collective of First Nations. NSTC’s mandate is to assist and facilitate the activities of the member communities of the North Shore Tribal Council. In a manner that promotes the cultural, spiritual, political, economic, environmental and social well being of the member First Nations. Learn more: https://mamaweswen.com/

High-resolution photos and logos available here

For more information, please contact:

Ami Gopal Allan Moffatt Director of Development and Communications Chief Executive Officer Water First Mamaweswen, The North Shore Tribal Council 1-800-970-8467 ext. 106 1-877-633-7558 ami.gopal@waterfirst.ngo allanm@mamaweswen.ca

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8ecb482f-ef9a-466e-aaa7-23f05efd29e3

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5120856b-55ba-4055-bfb0-011ffaad7314

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/af5a357c-42eb-4378-88e4-dc1302b3d1d6