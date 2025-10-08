Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. Announces Dates and Times for 2025 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Howard Hughes Holdings Inc . (NYSE: HHH) (“the Company” or “Howard Hughes”) announced today that the Company will release 2025 third quarter earnings on Monday, November 10, 2025, at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time, followed by its third quarter conference call at 10:00 a.m. The Company's earnings release will be posted to the Investors section of the Company's website prior to the conference call.

Please visit the Howard Hughes website to listen to the earnings call via a live webcast. Listeners who wish to participate in the question and answer session may do so via telephone by pre-registering on HHH’s earnings call registration webpage. All registrants will receive dial-in information and a PIN allowing them to access the live call. An on-demand replay of the earnings call will be available on the Company’s website immediately following the conclusion of the live call for a period of one year.

About Howard Hughes Holdings Inc.

Howard Hughes Holdings (HHH) is a holding company focused on growing long-term shareholder value. Through its real estate platform, Howard Hughes Communities, HHH owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate throughout the U.S. Award-winning assets include the country’s preeminent portfolio of master planned communities, as well as operating properties and development opportunities including The Woodlands®, Bridgeland® and The Woodlands Hills® in the Greater Houston, Texas area; Summerlin® in Las Vegas; Teravalis™ in the Greater Phoenix, Arizona area; Ward Village® in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi; and Merriweather District® in Columbia, Maryland. Howard Hughes Holdings is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as HHH.

