Veson Nautical Expands Report Offerings with Maritime Market Watch

Boston, MA, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veson Nautical (Veson), a global leader in maritime data and freight management solutions, has launched Maritime Market Watch — a subscription report that delivers independent vessel valuations, sector-specific market data, and expert analysis in one comprehensible resource and is grounded in proprietary data that goes beyond what’s publicly available.

In a maritime landscape shaped by geopolitical tensions, regulatory shifts, and evolving trade flows, maritime stakeholders need clear, reliable insights into changing market dynamics. Maritime Market Watch provides this clarity by combining valuations, verified transactions, fleet statistics, trade flows, green indicators, and dark fleet statistics from Veson’s proprietary data solutions: VesselsValue, Oceanbolt, and Shipfix.

“The foundation of every report is Veson’s independent third-party valuations, an unbiased benchmark that the industry relies on to understand vessel performance and market value,” said Matthew Freeman, Vice President of Valuations & Markets at Veson Nautical. “By pairing Veson’s own validated datasets and structured visualizations with extensive commentary from our team of analysts, we make complex market dynamics easier to track and act upon.”

Each subscription, currently available for the Bulker and Tanker sectors, equips stakeholders with actionable market intelligence. Shipowners can consider buy/sell opportunities by comparing their fleet or vessel against the wider market based on dual-fuel or CII banding, while brokers can explore transactional vessel and ownership data at macro and micro levels. Additionally, Financiers can compare historic, current, and future valuation trends by ship type and evaluate market changes on a weekly basis.

Traditionally, keeping pace with the market requires significant resources, from large analyst teams to multiple data solutions. Maritime Market Watch simplifies this process by consolidating independently-verified valuations, trade data, and expert analysis into a single view, enabling every stakeholder to compete with confidence.

“We’ve created Maritime Market Watch to cut through the noise and give stakeholders a single, trusted view of the market,” Freeman said.

Maritime Market Watch is now available by subscription for both Bulker and Tanker markets. You can request a subscription here.

About Veson Nautical

Veson Nautical empowers the global maritime industry to navigate compounding complexity on all sides of the trade. Multi-jurisdictional regulations, geopolitical disruptions, decarbonization, cybersecurity threats, and more are forcing industry participants to recalibrate their risk tolerance. By combining trusted maritime data with built-for-purpose workflows, Veson gives clients the decision-making confidence to manage risk and maximize profit.

With a heritage of innovation and expertise across all maritime related contracts, Veson serves more than 38,000 users across 2,400 companies in more than 100 countries and is uniquely positioned to enable a decision advantage. Learn more at www.veson.com.