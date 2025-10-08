Flex Partners with AppFolio to Transform the Rental Payment Experience

New York, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flex, the leading flexible rent payment provider, and AppFolio, the technology leader powering the future of the real estate industry, are pleased to announce a partnership designed to transform the rental payment experience for residents nationwide.

Through this partnership, AppFolio customers gain seamless access to Flex’s innovative flexible rent payment option. This allows residents to split their monthly rent into smaller, more manageable payments directly from their online portal, while ensuring property managers receive the full rent payment when it’s due.

“Flex’s mission is to improve renters’ financial wellness by offering more flexible ways to pay rent,” said Shragie Lichtenstein, CEO of Flex. “Partnering with AppFolio allows us to seamlessly deliver this benefit directly within tenant portal workflows and fully integrate into the property ledger. Together we are creating a true win-win scenario: residents gain payment flexibility and property managers see improved on-time payments at no additional cost or effort.”

New findings from the AppFolio 2025 Renter Preferences Report highlight the demand for this offering, revealing that 69% of renters view flexible rent payment options as important when selecting their next home.

"Today’s renters seek financial empowerment and greater control over their monthly budget," said Chris Womack, Chief Growth Officer at AppFolio. "By partnering with Flex, we’re enabling property managers to offer Flex’s popular payment option right within their online portal."

Flex facilitates over $16 billion in on-time rent payments annually for thousands of property management companies in the U.S. By offering Flex as a flexible payment option to residents, property managers can increase on-time payments, boost resident retention and NOI, and give residents the financial flexibility that helps make paying rent easier and less stressful. Click here for more information about the partnership.

About Flex

Flex is a leading financial wellness company that allows residents to split their rent and build credit. Trusted by millions of residents and thousands of property management companies, Flex integrates seamlessly with major property management systems to support operational efficiency and deliver a superior resident experience. For more information about Flex, visit getflex.com

Ryan Metcalf

media@getflex.com

+1 888-205-9407