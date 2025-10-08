Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Rebrands to Orange Investment Advisors, Launching a New Era of Unified Financial Services, Corporate Integration, and Growth in Additional Markets

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y., Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orange County Bancorp, Inc. announced today that Hudson Valley Investment Advisors (HVIA) is rebranding as Orange Investment Advisors to create a streamlined experience for clients and staff and a single, synergistic brand with Orange Bank & Trust Company (Orange Bank).

“We want to assure all clients that while the name is changing, your advisory team, investment strategy, investment philosophy, and the investment committee will remain the same,” said Mark Lazarczyk, COO and Chief Compliance Officer at Orange Investment Advisors. “This integration is a significant development that will allow us to better serve our clients with a cohesive approach to their financial needs.”

Founded in 1996 and acquired by Orange County Bancorp, Inc. in 2012, Orange Investment Advisors has earned a strong reputation for disciplined investment strategies and client-focused service. The new brand identity will be rolled out across all client communications, digital platforms, and marketing materials in the coming weeks.

“The launch of Orange Investment Advisors marks a significant milestone in unifying our core businesses,” said Michael Gilfeather, President and CEO of Orange County Bancorp, Inc. “This rebranding enhances our brand consistency and strengthens our resolve to help clients build and preserve wealth with trusted, local expertise.”

About Orange County Bancorp Inc.

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Orange Bank & Trust Company and Orange Investment Advisors (formerly, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc.). Orange Bank & Trust Company is an independent bank that began with the vision of 14 founders over 130 years ago. It has grown through innovation and an unwavering commitment to its community and business clientele to approximately $2.6 billion in total assets. Orange Investment Advisors is a Registered Investment Advisor in Goshen, NY. It was founded in 1996 and acquired by the Orange County Bancorp, Inc. in 2012.

