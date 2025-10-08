Cosentino launches Éclos®: A new brand of innovative mineral surfaces featuring next-generation Inlayr® technology

Coral Gables, FL, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cosentino Group, a global leader in the production and distribution of innovative surfaces for architecture and design, announces the global launch of its new mineral surfaces brand, Éclos®. This launch marks a milestone in the industry worldwide by introducing an entirely new category: “Inlayered Mineral Surface” based on its Inlayr® design technology.

Éclos® combines superior physical and mechanical performance, a 3D integrated design, and a crystalline silica-free composition, while incorporating more than 50% recycled materials. This innovation reinforces Cosentino's commitment to sustainability and fabricator safety.

“Since our founding, we have been committed to leading innovation rather than following trends. Just as we did with Silestone®, Dekton®, and most recently with Hybriq® technology for Silestone®. Éclos® involves a new turning point for our industry, an evolution that responds to real market needs and anticipates the future”, says Pilar Cosentino, Cosentino Group CEO.

Like Silestone® in 1990 and Dekton® in 2013, Éclos® represents a paradigm shift in the evolution of surfaces for architecture and design. Its development, which involved 50 specialized researchers in different areas, required more than 28,000 hours of research and more than 1,500 hours of testing, mainly from the company’s R&D and Product departments.

Inlayr® Technology: layered design with 3D integrated design

Inlayr® technology enables Éclos® to be manufactured using a layered design system. Thanks to an advanced robotics engineering process and innovative decoration techniques, it gives the entire surface a 3D design with unique veins and patterns, as well as unprecedented depth and consistency. The result is a surface with a three-dimensional design integrated into the edges, with realistic aesthetics and a natural touch and feel that redefine industry standards.

Pioneering composition: zero crystalline silica and almost 90% recycled material

Éclos® also introduces a groundbreaking development in the composition of mineral surfaces. The first collection, which will be available globally in the coming months, has zero crystalline silica in its formulation. Furthermore, all colors use a minimum of 50% recycled materials, while several colors incorporate almost 90% recycled materials, demonstrating Cosentino's dedication to the circular economy.

Its composition and the formulation, developed specifically for this new product, give Éclos® better flexibility, ductility, and impact resistance, making it easier for fabricators and industry professionals to handle and install. Additionally, through Inlayr® technology, Éclos® offers superior heat resistance that can withstand temperatures up to 428°F, including direct contact with cookware immediately after use, making it an ideal solution for kitchen countertops and other high-performance applications.

A paradigm shift in a changing global industry

According to recent reports, the global countertop market will grow at a rate of 3% annually until 2028, reaching $50 billion and nearly 7 billion square feet, of which over 1 billion square feet will be mineral and porcelain surfaces. Cosentino is once again leading the way with Éclos®, transforming the sector by offering a sustainable, aesthetically designed, and high-added-value alternative to the category. The US will remain the largest market, while the largest growth is expected in Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and developing countries.

