Syntax Launches Transparent and Structured Market Share Data to Power Better Insights and Decisions for Investing and Research

NEW YORK, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syntax, a financial data and technology provider, today announced the launch of its proprietary Syntax Market Share Data, a first-of-its-kind product that will make it easy and affordable for companies to gather critical information that has long been fragmented and often expensive to procure.

Based on the Syntax US 3000 Index comprising the 3,000 largest U.S. public companies, Syntax delivers market-share data across five key levels —sector, sub-sector, industry, sub-industry and business activities. Each level offers a progressively more-granular look at the company’s relative positioning. Users can also view market-share data according to 400 unique themes and verticals..

“One of the most powerful indicators of a company's competitiveness is its market share,” said Syntax President & CEO Patrick Shaddow. “Until now, there has never been an empirical database of market share numbers—businesses have had to cobble them together from a variety of disparate sources. We’re excited to introduce this highly structured product that gives industry participants a transparent and accurate view of all the major companies’ competitive status.”

Syntax Market Share Data provides seven years of historic data on a quarter-by-quarter basis. Built from Syntax’s patented and proprietary FIS® classification system, Market Share Data uses fully cited, verifiable company reports as the basis of its information.

“For the first time, users can compare businesses in a highly structured format,” said Syntax Chief Operating Officer Jonathan Chandler. “Companies are now able to rely on accurate, vetted information for different use cases—product creation, trading signals, modeling principles. With this new data product, we are able to show the true composition of all major industries, empowering businesses to make more informed decisions."

Syntax Market Share Data is presented in a simple format that makes it easy for users to pull and use data. The database is ideal for a range of professionals, including buy-side investors, sell-side advisors, investment banks, banks, hedge funds corporate executives and corporate strategists.

About Syntax

Syntax Data is a New York-based technology company specializing in index technology and economic classification. The company provides data on public and private companies based on its patented system and leverages this data to offer financial indices via custom index services as well as a technology interface for designing personalized indices. Learn more at www.syntaxdata.com

About Syntax Market Share Data