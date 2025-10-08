Cint Study Reveals Growing Value of In-Game Advertising for Brands and Need for Measurement Standards

NEW YORK, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New research from Cint , a global leader in research and measurement technology, reveals new opportunities for advertisers in the gaming space, as consumers show high engagement with video games, and strong receptiveness to in-game ads (IGA) when done right. Key findings from the study include:

49% of respondents say they play video games daily , with mobile emerging as the top platform (69%), followed by desktop/laptop (38%) and consoles (32%).

, with mobile emerging as the top platform (69%), followed by desktop/laptop (38%) and consoles (32%). 52% say in-game ads enhance their gaming experience when integrated well, suggesting brands can drive value through thoughtful creative.

when integrated well, suggesting brands can drive value through thoughtful creative. 62% of respondents are likely to seek more information about a product after seeing it in a game, and 50% say they’d consider making a purchase .

about a product after seeing it in a game, and . PlayStation 5 leads the “console wars,” with 31% of gamers naming it their preferred platform.

Despite these trends, most gaming environments remain cookieless and closed to pixel-based measurement, presenting a challenge for advertisers used to traditional campaign analysis. This underscores the need for privacy-safe, scalable solutions, especially as brands look to incorporate gaming into broader omnichannel strategies.

“Gamers are not just playing more, they’re paying attention. Our findings suggest that brands who embrace in-game advertising stand to gain, even if measurement isn’t standardized yet,” said Laura Manning, SVP, Measurement at Cint. “We’re seeing a clear need for cross-platform standards and privacy-first tracking, especially as attention continues to fragment across media.”

Emerging approaches like server-to-server (S2S) integrations are helping bridge the gap, enabling scalable and privacy-compliant measurement across gaming environments. These integrations are increasingly critical for advertisers looking to include IGA in their broader omnichannel strategy.

As advertisers plan for 2026 and beyond, the report points to IGA as a high-potential channel; one that’s interactive, immersive, and in need of greater infrastructure to support smarter planning and performance tracking. View the full gaming report here .

