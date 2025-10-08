Broadcom Delivers the Future of AI Infrastructure with End-to-End AI Networking Solutions at 2025 OCP Global Summit

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) today announced it will showcase major advancements in its scale-up and scale-out AI networking solutions at the 2025 Open Compute Project (OCP) Global Summit . Featuring innovations such as the Tomahawk® 6, Tomahawk Ultra, Jericho4 Ethernet switches, and its third-generation TH6-Davisson Co-packaged Optics (CPO), Broadcom will present a comprehensive AI infrastructure portfolio designed to meet the exponential bandwidth demands of modern AI workloads while optimizing performance as models grow in scale and complexity. The 2025 OCP Global Summit will be held October 13 – 16 in San Jose.

“Over the past year, Broadcom has played a pivotal role in enabling open, scalable and power-efficient AI infrastructure. Beyond introducing the Scale-Up Ethernet (SUE) framework to the OCP community, we launched breakthrough products spanning low-latency ethernet, co-packaged optics and PCIe Gen 6,” said Charlie Kawwas, Ph. D., president of the Semiconductor Solutions Group, Broadcom. “We look forward to sharing our latest innovations and insights shaping the future of AI infrastructure at the OCP Global Summit next week.”

“The Open Compute Project is pleased to have the participation, the innovative leadership and the contributions of Broadcom within the OCP Community for years, and especially at a time when interconnects have become central to building out large scale AI clusters,” said George Tchaparian, CEO, Open Compute Project Foundation. “With Broadcom providing their continued leadership for an OCP workstream to deliver on open scale-up networking using Ethernet, the OCP Community and our broader ecosystem will be well positioned to solve important interconnect challenges to deal with data center expansions as AI clusters are designed and deployed worldwide."

At this year’s summit, Ram Velaga, senior vice president and general manager of Broadcom’s Core Switching Group, will deliver a keynote titled “Networking for AI Scaling” on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, at 9:27 a.m. Pacific Time in the South Hall of the San Jose Convention Center. His presentation will showcase the latest innovations and developments in open, Scale-up Ethernet networking and roadmap for in-rack, inter-rack, and inter-data center connectivity – engineered to power the next generation of AI fabrics.

At OCP, Broadcom will partner with more than 20 companies to showcase its latest solutions across the show floor and within the OCP Innovation Village , underscoring its leadership in shaping the future of AI infrastructure. Key partner demos include:

Accton/Edgecore Networks will feature Tomahawk 6 100G and 200G demos. Also, on display from the Ethernet switch portfolio will be Tomahawk 5, Trident 4, Trident 3, Expo Hall 1, Booth A5.

will feature Tomahawk 6 100G and 200G demos. Also, on display from the Ethernet switch portfolio will be Tomahawk 5, Trident 4, Trident 3, Expo Hall 1, Booth A5. Alpha Networks will showcase live demos with their 64 x 1.6T Tomahawk 6 200G based switch and 32x 800G system using a Tomahawk 5 switch. Trident4 X11 and Trident4 X11c will also be available for viewing, Expo Hall 1, Booth A58.

will showcase live demos with their 64 x 1.6T Tomahawk 6 200G based switch and 32x 800G system using a Tomahawk 5 switch. Trident4 X11 and Trident4 X11c will also be available for viewing, Expo Hall 1, Booth A58. ASRock Rack will demo their OCP servers featuring Broadcom’s Thor 2 OCP NIC 3.0, Expo Hall 3, Booth C31.

will demo their OCP servers featuring Broadcom’s Thor 2 OCP NIC 3.0, Expo Hall 3, Booth C31. Celestica will display Tomahawk 5 and Tomahawk 6 – based platforms in Expo Hall 2, booth B2.

will display Tomahawk 5 and Tomahawk 6 – based platforms in Expo Hall 2, booth B2. DNI Emerging Technologies™ will feature a Tomahawk 6 demo in rack, showing their air cooled and liquid cooled designs, Expo Hall 2, Booth B51.

will feature a Tomahawk 6 demo in rack, showing their air cooled and liquid cooled designs, Expo Hall 2, Booth B51. Jabil will showcase an ARM-based AI inference solution integrated with a Broadcom PCIe switch and Ethernet NIC. This live demo will demonstrate energy efficiency, flexibility, and scalability in managing AI workloads, Expo Hall 3, Booth C12.

will showcase an ARM-based AI inference solution integrated with a Broadcom PCIe switch and Ethernet NIC. This live demo will demonstrate energy efficiency, flexibility, and scalability in managing AI workloads, Expo Hall 3, Booth C12. Micas Networks will showcase several Tomahawk 6 systems as well as the TH6-Davisson CPO demo, Expo Hall 1, Booth A34.

will showcase several Tomahawk 6 systems as well as the TH6-Davisson CPO demo, Expo Hall 1, Booth A34. Quanta Computer will feature the Broadcom 400G Ethernet as part of the OCP NIC portfolio on a modular display featuring a wide range of Quanta server models, Expo Hall 1, Booth A41.

will feature the Broadcom 400G Ethernet as part of the OCP NIC portfolio on a modular display featuring a wide range of Quanta server models, Expo Hall 1, Booth A41. Wistron and Wiwynn will showcase their end-to-end data center solution, featuring an AI server rack demonstration, advanced thermal solutions, and networking and storage powered by Broadcom’s 400G Ethernet NIC, PCIe Gen5 Switch, and Tomahawk 6 Ethernet Switch, Expo Hall 2, Booth B13.

will showcase their end-to-end data center solution, featuring an AI server rack demonstration, advanced thermal solutions, and networking and storage powered by Broadcom’s 400G Ethernet NIC, PCIe Gen5 Switch, and Tomahawk 6 Ethernet Switch, Expo Hall 2, Booth B13. WNC will highlight a Tomahawk 6 Hybrid Air Cooled and Liquid Cooled demo. A Tomahawk Ultra and Trident5-X12 demo are also available for viewing, Expo Hall 2, Booth B42.





Broadcom’s Tomahawk 6 and Jericho4 deliver the performance and capacity needed for massive AI fabrics, while Tomahawk Ultra provides ultra-low latency switching for high-performance scale-up domains. TH6-Davisson, Broadcom’s third-generation co-packaged optics Ethernet switch, complements these switch solutions by reducing power and improving end-to-end link reliability. Together, these components provide an end-to-end platform for AI infrastructure that is open, scalable, and power efficient.

Throughout the conference, Broadcom experts will address the critical technical challenges and breakthroughs in building next-generation AI infrastructure. Featured speaking sessions include:

Driving AI at Scale with 1.6T Networking: How Open 100T Switches will Redefine Data Centers in 2026 and Beyond, Hasan Siraj, Broadcom, and Tareq Bustami, Celestica. Tuesday, October 14, 1:15pm - 1:40pm Pacific Time | SJCC – Concourse Level – 220B.

Hasan Siraj, Broadcom, and Tareq Bustami, Celestica. Tuesday, October 14, 1:15pm - 1:40pm Pacific Time | SJCC – Concourse Level – 220B. New Strategic Initiative: Open Cluster Designs for AI , Lowell Lamb, Broadcom, and Loren Staley, Celestica, Tuesday, October 14, 4:15pm - 4:30pm | SJCC - Concourse Level - 210ABEF.

, Lowell Lamb, Broadcom, and Loren Staley, Celestica, Tuesday, October 14, 4:15pm - 4:30pm | SJCC - Concourse Level - 210ABEF. Scale-Out Ethernet Architectures for AI Networks , Bhaskar Chinni, Broadcom, and Arihant Jain, Arista Networks, Wednesday, October 15, 8:35am - 8:50am | SJCC - Concourse Level - 210ABEF.

, Bhaskar Chinni, Broadcom, and Arihant Jain, Arista Networks, Wednesday, October 15, 8:35am - 8:50am | SJCC - Concourse Level - 210ABEF. Scale-Out Networks and Scale-Up Architectures with CPO, Rajiv Pancholy, Broadcom, Wednesday, October 15, 9:45am - 10:00am | SJCC - Concourse Level - 210CDGH.

Scaling OCP NIC to 1.6T and beyond for AI , Hemal Shah , Broadcom, and Damien Chong , Meta, Wednesday, October 15, 10:05am - 10:20am | SJCC - Concourse Level - 220B.

, Hemal Shah Broadcom, and Damien Chong Meta, Wednesday, October 15, 10:05am - 10:20am | SJCC - Concourse Level - 220B. The Scale-Up Ethernet (SUE) Framework for AI/ML Accelerators , Mohan Kalkunte, Broadcom, and Hugh Holbrook , Arista Networks , Wednesday, October 15, 10:05am - 10:20am | SJCC - Concourse Level - 210ABEF.

, Mohan Kalkunte, Broadcom, and Hugh Holbrook Arista Networks Wednesday, October 15, 10:05am - 10:20am | SJCC - Concourse Level - 210ABEF. Scale-Up and Scale-Out AI Fabrics: A Polymorphic Ethernet Architecture for 'Systems of System' , Jai Kumar, Broadcom , Wednesday, October 15, 12:30pm - 12:45pm | SJCC - Concourse Level - 210ABEF.

Jai Kumar, Broadcom Wednesday, October 15, 12:30pm - 12:45pm | SJCC - Concourse Level - 210ABEF. Interconnect Options for Ethernet Scale-Up Networks, Peter Del Vecchio, Wednesday, October 15, 3:15pm - 3:30pm | SJCC - Lower Level - LL20D.

Peter Del Vecchio, Wednesday, October 15, 3:15pm - 3:30pm | SJCC - Lower Level - LL20D. Optimizing AI Networks with Advanced Congestion Management , Mohammad Hanif, Broadcom , and Ajay Chhatwal, Arista Networks, Wednesday, October 15, 3:55pm - 4:10pm | SJCC - Concourse Level - 210ABEF.

, Mohammad Hanif, Broadcom and Ajay Chhatwal, Arista Networks, Wednesday, October 15, 3:55pm - 4:10pm | SJCC - Concourse Level - 210ABEF. Enabling Technologies for Next Generation Large Scale AI Backend Networking, Mehak Mahajan, Broadcom, and Guohan Lu, Microsoft, Thursday, October 16, 1:30pm - 1:55pm | SJCC - Concourse Level - 230A.





To learn more about these and other technical speaking sessions, joint partner demonstrations, technology showcases, key Broadcom news, and other activities at 2025 OCP Global Summit, please click here.

