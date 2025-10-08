NewGen Establishes New Joint Venture Dedicated to Real Estate Development in UAE

An agreement signed between NewGen and BNW will establish a joint venture to develop NewGen’s recently acquired plot of land in Ras Al Khaimah’s Beach District, UAE

Feasibility studies indicate potential net returns for NewGen of up to US$67 million

BANGKOK, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewGenIvf Group Limited (NASDAQ: NIVF) (“NewGen” or the “Company”), a comprehensive fertility services provider in Asia helping couples and individuals obtain access to fertility treatments, today announced that it has established a new joint venture dedicated to the development of its strategic plot of land in Ras Al Khaimah’s Beach District, UAE. The joint venture marks a significant milestone in NewGen’s diversification strategy, positioning the company to capitalize on the thriving UAE real estate market. NewGen will hold 60% of the joint venture.

NewGen’s subsidiary, NewGenProperty Limited (“NewGenProperty”), entered into a definitive Joint Venture Agreement (“JVA”) with BNW Real Estate Development LLC (“BNW”), a prominent real estate developer in Ras Al Khaimah and Dubai, UAE. The joint venture will focus on developing the Company’s previously acquired plot in the region. The JVA follows the previously announced signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) between the two companies in July 2025.

Transformative Revenue Opportunity

The real estate development venture presents substantial financial opportunities for NewGen. Based on a feasibility study prepared by BNW, the project is estimated to complete 2028 and generate net returns of up to US$67 million for NewGenProperty, representing a remarkable 272% return on investment. This projection assumes a sale price of approximately US$817 per square foot, with a total saleable area of 527,753 square feet.

The revenue potential from this single real estate project represents a fundamental shift in business focus for NewGen, potentially contributing substantial non-dilutive capital that can be reinvested and used for further strategic expansion. The partnership structure minimizes NewGen’s initial capital requirements while maximizing potential returns, as BNW will bear responsibility for all construction costs, management costs, and a share of marketing and brokerage expenses.

The joint venture provides NewGen with multiple strategic advantages. The real estate development adds a complementary business line that creates diversified revenue streams and reduces dependence on a single sector. The partnership also strengthens NewGen’s presence in the UAE market, a strategic hub for real estate, representing an important geographic expansion. Additionally, the enhanced financial flexibility from projected returns can help fund future growth initiatives, positioning the company for sustainable long-term growth.

The venture exemplifies NewGen's strategic approach to value creation through its unique combination of direct access to high-net-worth mainland Chinese buyers, professional marketing networks, and prime location advantages. The project benefits from NewGen's established presence in Asia, enabling direct engagement with affluent Chinese investors who represent a key demographic for overseas property investments. The development's location in Ras Al Khaimah's Beach District, a high-demand luxury waterfront area with limited supply, positions it favorably for full absorption at premium pricing. Additionally, the UAE's Golden Visa Program provides a powerful incentive for international buyers, particularly from Asia and the Middle East, by offering long-term residency for property investors. BNW manages a real estate portfolio valued at approximately US$6 billion and has received prestigious awards including “Best Residential High-Rise Development, Arabia” at the Arabian Property Awards 2024-2025 and “Best International Residential High-Rise Development” at the International Property Awards 2024-2025 in London. BNW has extensive experience in luxury property development in the UAE, having launched six residential developments and two master-planned communities in this burgeoning region.

Ankur Aggarwal, Founder and Chairman of BNW Developments, commented, “This partnership marks a strategic milestone in BNW’s growth journey. By joining forces with NewGen, we are unlocking a unique asset class with strong demand fundamentals and attractive long-term returns. Our aim has always been to pursue value-accretive ventures, and this joint development in Ras Al Khaimah allows us to diversify our portfolio while maintaining a disciplined, returns-driven approach.”

Vivek Oberoi, Co-founder and Managing Director of BNW Developments, added, “At BNW, we believe in building more than just structures—we build opportunities that touch lives. Partnering with NewGen allows us to step into a deeply meaningful space. This venture in Ras Al Khaimah is not just about real estate diversification; it’s about redefining wellness-driven living and making a lasting, positive impact on communities.”

Mr. Siu Wing Fung Alfred, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of NewGen, commented, “I am thrilled to announce the successful execution of this definitive joint venture agreement with BNW, transforming our strategic vision into reality. This partnership represents a pivotal moment for NewGenProperty as we seek to capture the exceptional growth opportunities in the UAE real estate market. The potential return from this single project demonstrates the transformative impact this venture can have on our financial profile and shareholder value. By leveraging BNW’s extensive expertise and track record in the region, we are positioning NewGenProperty to maximize returns while minimizing capital requirements. We believe this joint venture exemplifies our commitment to creating multiple value drivers for our shareholders while maintaining our mission to build a diverse and resilient business.”

Transaction Details

Under the JVA, NewGenProperty shall be responsible for funding 36% of the Purchase Price of the Plot to the Master Developer, while BNW shall be responsible for all the other cashflow and financing requirements of the Project. In the event that BNW pays the balance of the Purchase Price of the Plot to the Master Developer, NewGenProperty shall reimburse BNW in accordance with the provisions of the agreement.

NewGenProperty’s entitlement is an amount equivalent to 36% of the Gross Sales Revenue or Gross Sellable Area generated from the project, with deductions including (i) up to 10% of External and Internal Real Estate Agent and Brokerage Fees; (ii) 2% of Gross Sales Revenue for BNW’s Marketing Fees; and (iii) any amounts paid by the Developer towards the balance of the Purchase Price of the Plot on behalf of NewGenProperty.

About NewGen

NewGen is a comprehensive fertility services provider in Asia helping couples and individuals obtain access to fertility treatments. With a mission to aid couples and individuals in building families regardless of fertility challenges, NewGen has dedicated itself to creating increased access to infertility treatment and providing comprehensive fertility services for its customers. NewGen’s management team collectively has over a decade of experience in the fertility industry. NewGen’s clinics are located in Thailand, Cambodia, and Kyrgyzstan, and present a full suite of services for its patients, including comprehensive infertility and assisted reproductive technology treatments, egg and sperm donation, and surrogacy, in the appropriate jurisdictions, respectively. To learn more, visit www.newgenivf.com . The information contained on, or accessible through, NewGen’s website is not incorporated by reference into this press release, and you should not consider it a part of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, the forward-looking statements in this press release include descriptions of the Company’s real estate development plans and financial projections. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, such as (i) market and economic conditions; (ii) the joint venture’s ability to develop the plot and achieve projected financial outcomes; (iii) other global and geopolitical factors that could impact the Company’s ability to realize its strategic objectives. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors, and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F and other documents filed or to be filed by the Company with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Copies of these documents are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. All information provided herein is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.