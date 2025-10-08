Nephros Launches New PFAS Filter for Point-of-Use Protection of Potable Water

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J., Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nephros, Inc. (Nasdaq: NEPH), a leading water technology company providing filtration solutions to medical and commercial markets, today announced the launch of its new filter designed to reduce Total PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), in potable water. This product expands Nephros’ portfolio to address a category of chemical contaminants that have drawn growing regulatory and public health attention.

PFAS, sometimes referred to as “forever chemicals,” are synthetic compounds found in a wide range of consumer and industrial products. They are notable for their persistence in the environment, as well as their bioaccumulative nature and risk to human health.

“Unlike most filters that only address PFOA and PFOS, the Nephros 19-Series PFAS Filter has been independently tested to reduce Total PFAS, offering protection against a much broader spectrum of contaminants,” said Robert Banks, President & CEO of Nephros. “By combining PFAS reduction with protection against lead, asbestos, and other hazards, we believe the 19-Series PFAS Filter helps set a new benchmark in support of safer, more reliable drinking water.”

Key Features of the Nephros 19-Series PFAS Filter

Independently tested to NSF Standards 42 and 53

Validated reduction of Total PFAS, including PFOA and PFOS

Effectively reduces other hazardous contaminants such as lead, asbestos, cysts, chlorine, taste,

and odor

and odor 3,145-gallon capacity with a 1.63 GPM flow rate

Provides long-term protection against persistent, health-threatening waterborne contaminants





The Nephros 19-Series PFAS filter is ideal for industries and facilities where water safety is critical, including healthcare, daycares, education, foodservice, and manufacturing. For more information, including performance data, please visit the Nephros 19-Series Filter product page on our website.

About Nephros

Nephros is a leading provider of filtration products to medical and commercial markets, offering a wide range of solutions that deliver superior filtration performance. With advanced hollow-fiber technology and effective commercial filter media, Nephros products help protect against waterborne contaminants, ensuring the highest level of water quality.

For more information about Nephros, visit nephros.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding Nephros’ expected benefits of the 19-Series PFAS Filter and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements that may be accompanied by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including Nephros’ dependence on third-party manufacturers, distributors and researchers, changes in business and competitive conditions and regulatory reforms. These and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in Nephros’ reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, which it may update in Part II, Item 1A – Risk Factors in its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q that it has filed or will file hereafter. Nephros does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release.

