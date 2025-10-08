Multibeam Partners with Marketech to Accelerate Sales of its Multiple-Column E-Beam Lithography (EBL) Systems in Taiwan

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and HSINCHU, Taiwan, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the launch of its Japan sales operation earlier this year and with fresh funding from global investors, Multibeam is now moving to fulfill demand for its E-Beam Lithography (EBL) production systems from semiconductor leaders in Taiwan.

To optimize engagements and accelerate installations, the company is partnering with Marketech International Corp. (MIC), a technology services provider with business operations focused on system integration, facility turnkey projects, advanced manufacturing, and sales representation. A leader in Taiwan for nearly three decades, MIC brings deep knowledge of customers’ market and manufacturing priorities, along with an extensive network to help Multibeam enter the thriving market fast and efficiently.

The move was announced at SEMICON West 2025, the premier gathering of global semiconductor professionals which is happening this week in Phoenix, AZ.

Taiwan is a leader in producing semiconductors that are fueling the exponential growth of era-defining technologies like agentic AI and quantum computing. In the fabrication process, high-productivity maskless EBL is demonstrating unique advantages over both mask-based optical lithography and single-source direct-write lithography, specifically in advanced packaging, where imperatives like high-speed, low power chip-to-chip communications are paramount. In delivering unique capabilities to address these imperatives, Multibeam is redefining the future of advanced semiconductor packaging, giving chip makers the tools to rapidly create custom solutions and bring breakthrough products to market faster than ever before.

Quantum computing is a natural candidate for EBL as the effort to scale this advanced technology drives interest in utilizing a conventional CMOS process flow to volume produce silicon-based qubits. Multibeam’s multiple-column EBL solution is an excellent drop-in fit for this application with its ultra-high resolution and powerful productivity advantages.

Since breaching the throughput barriers that had previously limited the adoption of EBL, Multibeam’s technology has become a high-value enabler of rapid prototyping and 2.5D/3DIC packaging. Here, the technology promises transformative improvements in die-shift, reticle stitching, 3D chip-stacking, and glass substrate patterning, thereby enabling next-generation advanced integration with significant power reductions. In addition, silicon photonics, optical gratings, MEMs and sensors packaging and system-in-package applications benefit significantly from the high-performance system.

Multibeam President Ken MacWilliams called Taiwan a key market for Multibeam, adding: “Partnering with MIC will help us engage with local manufacturing leaders in Taiwan and contribute new lithographic capabilities to their fabs. Since introducing our first production system, customer interest has accelerated. Now, with a next-generation system on our near-term roadmap, manufacturers will have an even more powerful lithography technology to enable emerging and existing applications. We are pleased to leverage MIC’s expertise and vast network, and we look forward to growing our business in the region.”

MIC’s Senior Department Manager, Sky Li added: “At our home base in Taiwan’s manufacturing hub, we have a clear view of the soaring complexity of IC making, as well as the process technologies required to keep pace with the innovations. Multibeam operates at the cutting edge with a flexible maskless lithography solution re-imagined for the technical and economic imperatives of the new era. Their unique EBL technology, pioneered by world-class lithography, patterning, and product experts, will be immensely enabling for Taiwanese customers. We can’t wait to get started.”

Multibeam executives will be at SEMICON West 2025 sharing new data on the company’s technology and applications successes.

About Multibeam’s EBL System

Multibeam’s platform revolutionizes EBL with new productivity advantages, while enabling high resolution, fine features, wide field of view, and large depth of focus. The chief productivity driver is the novel architecture which employs multiple miniature columns that operate individually and in parallel, with an advanced control system directing the beams to achieve maximum accuracy, quality, and speed. Throughput is more than 100 times greater than conventional EBL systems, making the MB platform the highest productivity high-resolution maskless lithography system on the market. With Synopsys EDA embedded into the systems, a mix-and-match dynamic can also be employed, where a portion of layers are printed with masks and others are patterned with Multibeam. It gives manufacturing leaders a breakthrough solution to enable rapid development of new IC designs, rapid time to market, and accelerated IC innovation.

About Multibeam

Multibeam helps semiconductor leaders accelerate chip innovation with the industry’s first Multicolumn E-Beam Lithography (MEBL) system built for volume production. The technology enables applications like rapid prototyping, advanced packaging and heterogeneous integration, chip ID and traceability, high-mix quick-turn manufacturing, high-performance compound semiconductors, high-efficiency silicon photonics, 3D MEMS structures, and more. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, the company is privately held and supported by global investors. It is led by a team of semiconductor equipment and patterning technology experts. For information, visit www.multibeamcorp.com.

