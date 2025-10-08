Pluri Subsidiary Coffeesai and Instituto del Café de Chiapas Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance Cell-Based Coffee Manufacturing in Mexico

State-backed collaboration outlines a multi-phase, capital-light path from cell line development to pilot-scale biofarming and evaluation of commercial-scale manufacturing in Chiapas

Coffeesai leverages Pluri’s proprietary 3D cell expansion platform and two decades of expertise to pioneer cell-based coffee solutions resilient to climate change, land constraints, and market volatility

The global coffee market exceeded $250B in 2024 and is projected to surpass $350B by 2030 (CAGR 5.3% from 2025 to 2030), creating a significant opportunity for scalable, cost-competitive production



HAIFA, Israel, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluri Inc. (“Pluri”, the “Company”, “we” or “us”) (Nasdaq, TASE: PLUR), a leading biotechnology company leveraging its proprietary platform for cell-based solutions through a collaborative network of ventures, today announced that Coffeesai Ltd. (“Coffeesai”), its wholly owned subsidiary developing sustainable cell-based coffee products, has signed an agreement with the Instituto del Café de Chiapas (INCAFECH), a public body of the State of Chiapas, Mexico, to advance cell-based coffee manufacturing in Mexico.

Under the collaboration agreement, the parties aim to progress along a three-phase roadmap designed to de-risk commercialization:

Cell Line Development: Establish a bank of coffee cell lines using Coffeesai’s technology. Pilot-Scale Biofarming: Deploy Coffeesai’s 3D bioreactor in Chiapas to validate scalability and process robustness. Commercial-Scale Manufacturing: Explore full-scale facilities for industrial production, subject to entry into definitive agreements and customary approvals.



Why Chiapas, why now: Chiapas is Mexico’s leading coffee-growing region, and Mexico is among the world’s top coffee-producing countries. Pluri believes that establishing operations in Chiapas positions the state as a hub for cell-based coffee innovation, blending cutting-edge biotechnology with a deep local coffee tradition.

Structured to Create Tangible Shareholder Value

License and Technology Transfer: Potential non-dilutive revenues from Coffeesai’s proprietary cultivation knowhow.

Recurring Revenue Streams: Royalty-bearing models, joint ventures, and potential sales tied to large-scale production.

Market Expansion: Embedding Coffeesai’s platform in a top-producing country accelerates commercialization and access to the $250B+ global market.

Supply Chain Resilience and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG): Consistent, high-quality output independent of climate and arable land constraints, supporting sustainable growth.

Leadership Commentary

“The State of Chiapas has always been a leader in coffee production, and now we aim to lead in coffee innovation,” said Jorge Baldemar Utrilla Robles, Director of the Instituto del Café de Chiapas. “By partnering with Coffeesai and Pluri, we are bringing cutting-edge biotechnology to our region, strengthening our farmers’ future, creating jobs, and positioning Chiapas as a global reference point for the future of coffee.”

“Coffeesai is ready to execute,” said Ami Herman, Chief Executive Officer of Coffeesai. “We will immediately begin Phase 1 by establishing and validating cell lines in Chiapas, followed by pilot-scale deployment of our bioreactors. Each milestone brings us closer to a commercial model that establishes Coffeesai as a leader in sustainable coffee production.”

“We are building the foundation for cost-competitive, commercial-scale cell-based coffee production in Mexico,” said Yaky Yanay, Chairman of Coffeesai and Chief Executive Officer and President of Pluri. “This collaboration is not only about innovation; it is about creating a revenue-generating model aligned with our shareholders’ interests while transforming the future of coffee.”

About Pluri Inc.

Pluri™ is a biotechnology company pioneering mass-scale cell expansion and biofarming. Using its patented, proprietary 3D cell expansion platform, Pluri develops scalable, consistent, and cost-efficient cell-based solutions. The Company drives innovation in regenerative medicine, foodtech, agtech, and offers Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) services. With two decades of experience, a strong intellectual property portfolio and its collaborative network of ventures, Pluri accelerates breakthroughs that address global challenges such as sustainable food production, healthcare, and climate resilience. To learn more, visit www.pluri-biotech.com or follow Pluri on LinkedIn and X .

About Coffeesai

Coffeesai is Pluri’s cell-based coffee subsidiary, creating cell-based coffee in labs rather than traditional fields and eliminating the negative environmental impact associated with conventional coffee farming. Coffee consumption has surged by 60% in the last 30 years, resulting in significant environmental damage, including deforestation, increased water usage, and extensive pesticide use. Coffeesai offers a revolutionary solution to this problem, providing a sustainable alternative to traditional coffee production. The innovative process mimics nature without exploiting it, ensuring consistent quality and high yields while using minimal resources.

About Instituto del Café de Chiapas

The Instituto del Café de Chiapas is a decentralized public body of the State of Chiapas, Mexico, dedicated to advancing coffee production, supporting local farmers, and fostering innovation. Chiapas produces more than 40% of Mexico’s coffee, cementing its role as the country’s leading coffee region.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. Federal securities laws. For example, Pluri is using forward-looking statements when it discusses Coffeesai’s technology and its abilities to leverage Pluri’s platform and expertise; the global coffee market size projections; Pluri’s ability to maintain its collaboration with the Instituto del Café de Chiapas and accomplish successfully, or at all, the collaboration three-phase roadmap; Chiapas positioning as a hub for cell-based coffee innovation and its leadership in coffee innovation; the partnership’s potential as a blend of biotechnology and tradition and its ability to drive the advancement of cell-based coffee manufacturing; the expected future shareholders value creation through license and technology transfer, recurring revenue streams, market expansion and ESG; the belief that the partnership will bring cutting-edge biotechnology to the State of Chiapas, strengthen farmers’ future, create jobs, and position Chiapas as a global reference point for the future of coffee; the expectation to immediately begin the first phase of cell line development followed by the second phase of pilot-scale deployment of biocreators; the expectation that Coffeesai will be positioned as a leader in sustainable coffee production; and the collaboration’s ability to create a revenue-generating model and to transform the future of coffee. These forward-looking statements and their implications are based on the current expectations of Pluri’s management only and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially: the expected benefits from the completed collaboration may not be realized as anticipated; changes in technology or market conditions; Pluri may face challenges in launching or scaling new products; government approvals and regulatory developments could impact commercialization efforts; its technology may not be validated as it progresses further and its methods may not be accepted by the scientific community; unforeseen scientific or operational challenges; weather conditions may affect production; and intensified competition in the cultivated food space. Except as otherwise required by law, Pluri undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Pluri, reference is made to the Company’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts

Investors: investor.relations@pluri-biotech.com

U.S. Media: Berry Brady at berry@quantum-corp.com

Israel Media: Shachar Yental at shacharye@gitam.co.il

