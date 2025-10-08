Deposco Releases Supply Chain Nightmares Mystery Series

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deposco, a leading provider of AI-based supply chain software solutions, has launched Supply Chain Nightmares , an interactive detective game that challenges conventional B2B marketing in the logistics technology sector. The timing of the campaign is intentional as retail supply chain leaders face mounting risks and pressure to perform during their busiest time of the year.

A peak season survey reveals that 84% of supply chain leaders feel confident about their 2025 season, and 76% expect to outperform their competitors. However, the same survey run the prior year revealed a 28-point gap in expected performance entering peak versus actual performance afterward, with only 42% having achieved successful system performance when it mattered most.

Supply Chain Nightmares enables industry players – whether experts or novices – to apply their detective skills and solve the crime of poor peak season performance. Participants will parse through evidence and interrogations from key suspects throughout operations, ultimately having to identify the culprit.

"Supply chain marketing is notoriously dry, and we wanted to break that mold. We solve these nightmares daily for our customers, so we understand the pressure these executives face,” said Todd Craig, CMO of Deposco. “This campaign connects with the industry on a human level while demonstrating our platform capabilities in a format people actually want to engage with.”

The creative approach earned international recognition as a Platinum Award Winner for the 2024 Marcom Awards and a finalist in the 2024 International Content Marketing Awards for Best B2B Campaign, validating the effectiveness of innovative storytelling in an industry traditionally reliant on conventional marketing tactics.

Put your supply chain expertise to the test at https://bit.ly/46ZrHAC .

About Deposco

Deposco’s supply chain software maps out success, accelerates execution, and navigates growth journeys, driving unparalleled efficiency and cost savings. Its AI-powered platform delivers actionable insights across the entire supply chain—from planning to execution—adapting like a GPS to keep companies on the optimal path. With the industry’s most extensive collection of pre-built integrations for rapid implementation, Deposco helps over 4,700 of the world’s fastest-growing retailers, 3PLs, DTC businesses, and brands navigate over 165 million consumer orders globally. Visit www.deposco.com to learn more.

