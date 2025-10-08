Varonis Launches Interceptor: AI-Native Email Security to Stop Data Breaches Before They Start

MIAMI, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), the data security leader, today announced the availability of Varonis Interceptor, a new approach to email security that uses multi-layered AI to detect and block social-engineering attacks — even when they originate from trusted or compromised sources.

Attackers are using LLMs to deliver targeted phishing campaigns and craft pixel-perfect credential stealing websites at machine speed. When attacks come from compromised vendors or hijacked employee accounts, traditional detection methods break down.

“Bad actors aren’t hacking computers, they’re hacking trust,” said Yaki Faitelson, co-founder and CEO of Varonis. “Varonis Interceptor stops breaches at the earliest point of attack — the inbox. Customers trust Varonis to defend their sensitive data, and now they can turn to us to defend against the new wave of AI-powered social engineering attacks.”

Varonis Interceptor is powered by the company’s acquisition of SlashNext, announced in September. SlashNext was founded by Atif Mushtaq, one of the main architects of FireEye’s core malware sandbox technology.

Varonis Interceptor uses specialized AI models — natural-language processing, computer vision, behavioral analysis, and the world’s most advanced phishing sandbox — to spot never-before-seen attacks and remove them from inboxes in real time.

With Interceptor, organizations gain:

Multi-channel defense . Protect users across email and collaboration apps like Microsoft Teams, Slack, and WhatsApp.

. Protect users across email and collaboration apps like Microsoft Teams, Slack, and WhatsApp. Automated remediation . Remove inbound threats using touchless yet flexible policies that delete messages and neutralize links at scale.

. Remove inbound threats using touchless yet flexible policies that delete messages and neutralize links at scale. Live Threat Intelligence Database . Receive continuously updated signals from millions of scanned URLs, brand impersonation attempts, and zero-hour phishing campaigns.

. Receive continuously updated signals from millions of scanned URLs, brand impersonation attempts, and zero-hour phishing campaigns. AI Phishing Sandbox. Interceptor’s virtual browser safely crawls links and simulates user’s actions to evaluate post-click behavior.

By connecting the dots between email, identity, and data, Varonis offers a complete and consolidated threat detection and response solution built to stop threats from the first point of attack to the last.

Varonis Interceptor is available now. Interceptor is API-based, takes five minutes to deploy, and will perform a look-back to show you which threats your current email security solutions may have missed.

About Varonis

Varonis (Nasdaq: VRNS) is the leader in data security, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Our cloud-native Data Security Platform continuously discovers and classifies critical data, removes exposures, and detects advanced threats with AI-powered automation.

Thousands of organizations worldwide trust Varonis to defend their data wherever it lives — across SaaS, IaaS, and hybrid cloud environments. Customers use Varonis to automate a wide range of security outcomes, including data security posture management (DSPM), data classification, data access governance (DAG), data detection and response (DDR), data loss prevention (DLP), database activity monitoring (DAM), identity protection, email security, and AI security.

Varonis protects data first, not last. Learn more at www.varonis.com.

