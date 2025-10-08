Plant-based Milk Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2032: A $25+ Billion Market Shaped by Both Global Leaders and Innovative Startups

Dublin, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plant-based Milk Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2025-2032 - (By Product Type, Nature, End-user, Distribution Channel, Geographic Coverage and By Company)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global plant-based milk market size is projected to be valued at US$ 25.1 billion in 2025 and is forecast to expand to US$ 67.9 billion by 2032, advancing at a CAGR of 15.2% between 2025 and 2032.

The global shift towards healthier and more sustainable food choices has propelled the rise of plant-based alternatives, with plant-based milk emerging as a frontrunner in the dairy alternatives sector. The growth is fueled by rising lactose intolerance cases, evolving consumer preferences, and the increasing demand for vegan, dairy-free, and sustainable nutritional products worldwide.



Market Insights



Plant-based milk has moved from being a niche health product to a mainstream alternative, available across supermarkets, specialty stores, online retail platforms, and foodservice outlets. The category is no longer limited to soy or almond milk, with oat, rice, coconut, and other innovative formulations gaining prominence. Consumers are increasingly viewing plant-based milk not just as a substitute for dairy, but also as a value-added nutritional option enriched with vitamins, minerals, and functional ingredients.



The expansion of food and beverage applications - ranging from bakery and confectionery to dairy desserts and infant formulas - has broadened the market's appeal. Moreover, sustainability considerations are steering demand, as consumers seek environmentally responsible choices that align with global decarbonization goals.

Business Opportunity



The plant-based milk industry offers robust growth opportunities for both established dairy giants and new entrants. Continuous innovation in flavor profiles, textures, and fortified nutritional blends are enabling companies to target health-conscious consumers as well as children and elderly populations. Partnerships with coffee chains, bakeries, and foodservice players further amplify consumption opportunities.



Additionally, emerging markets in Asia-Pacific and Latin America present substantial untapped potential, as rising disposable incomes, urbanization, and increased exposure to Western diets create fertile ground for dairy alternatives. Companies investing in regional customization, such as rice or coconut-based variants, are expected to gain a competitive edge.



Key Market Drivers

Health and Lifestyle Trends - Rising lactose intolerance, dairy allergies, and growing adoption of vegan and flexitarian diets are primary demand drivers.

Sustainability Appeal - Plant-based milk production requires fewer resources compared to dairy, aligning with global sustainability initiatives and consumer consciousness about environmental impact.

Innovation in Product Development - Introduction of flavored plant-based milks, fortified versions, and clean-label organic offerings are attracting a wider consumer base.

Retail and E-commerce Expansion - Growing penetration of plant-based products across hypermarkets, specialty stores, and online channels has improved accessibility and visibility.

Supportive Regulatory and Industry Initiatives - Global food brands and startups alike are investing heavily in plant-based portfolios, while governments and institutions support sustainable food transitions.

Regional Analysis

North America: Currently holds a leading position due to strong consumer awareness, higher adoption of vegan diets, and widespread availability across retail and online platforms. The U.S. continues to be the largest single market, driven by lifestyle shifts and product innovations.

Europe: Witnesses steady growth supported by stringent sustainability policies and strong consumer demand for dairy-free alternatives. Countries like Germany, the U.K., and France are at the forefront of adoption.

Asia Pacific: Expected to record the fastest growth during 2025-2032. Rising urbanization, growing health awareness, and large lactose-intolerant populations in countries like China and India make the region a lucrative market.

Latin America: Gaining momentum with increasing demand for affordable, nutrition-rich plant-based beverages. Brazil and Mexico are key contributors.

Middle East & Africa: Still emerging, but opportunities exist in premium segments, especially with urban millennials adopting global food trends and growing demand from expatriate populations.

Key Players



The competitive landscape is shaped by both global leaders and innovative startups. Companies are focusing on expanding product portfolios, enhancing nutritional profiles, and strengthening distribution networks.

Danone S.A.

Oatly Group

Blue Diamond Growers

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

SunOpta Inc.

Daiya Foods Inc.

Califia Farms

Lactalis Canada

Ripple Foods

Nestle

Symrise

Archer Daniels Midland

Vitasoy International Holdings Limited

A&B Ingredients

Fuji Oil Holdings Inc.

Market Overview



Market Definitions and Segmentations

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Market Opportunities

Value Chain Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis

Impact of Russia-Ukraine Conflict

PESTLE Analysis

Regulatory Analysis

Price Trend Analysis

Current Prices and Future Projections, 2025-2032

Price Impact Factors

Plant-based Milk Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Almond

Coconut

Soy

Oat

Rice

Others

By Nature

Conventional

Organic

By End-user

Retail/Household

Food & Beverage Industry

Bakery & Confectionery

Dairy & Desserts

Infant Formula

Foodservice Industry

By Distribution Channel

Business to Consumer

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Retail

Others

Business to Business

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

